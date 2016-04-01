(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+(EXP)' rating to Banco Santander Chile's (BSC) upcoming USD100 million three-year senior unsecured floating-rate notes. This issuance is made under the umbrella of the medium-term notes program of up to USD5.5 billion. The notes will be denominated in U.S. Dollars and will mature on July 25, 2020 and carry a floating-rate coupon of three-month U.S. LIBOR + 80 basis points. KEY R