Stelmet SA : Said on Tuesday that the price per share in Stelmet's initial public offering (IPO) was set for 31 zlotys ($8.12) . The final amount of shares offered in IPO is 5,872,843 shares including 1,468,210 shares of new issue and 4,404,633 existing shares . It may raise about 45.5 million zlotys from issue of new shares with total value of IPO offering at 182.1 million zlotys . Said, in IPO, will offer 587,284 shares to individual investors and 5,285,559 shares to institutional investors . If all offered shares will be allotted, new investors will hold 20 pct in increased company's capital . Said subscription period runs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 . Said plans to allot shares to investors until Oct. 18 and debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Oct. 25 .Stelmet's revenue, including financial results of acquires in 2014 Grange Fencing Ltd., for 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2015 was at 572.8 mln zlotys, EBITDA was 79.5 mln zlotys and net profit stood at 64.7 mln zlotys.