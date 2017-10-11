Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV ::REG-STMICROELECTRONICS GIVES NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS US$400 MILLION 1.00% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021.

AMS AG : Divests NFC and RFID reader product lines to increase focus on sensor solutions retaining sensing-related wireless activities . To divest NFC and RFID reader IP, technologies and product lines to stmicroelectronics for an up-front cash consideration of $79.3 million plus a substantial deferred earn-out consideration contingent on future results of up to $37 million .Divests NFC and RFID reader product lines to increase focus on sensor solutions retaining sensing-related wireless activities.

STMicroelectronics says : Franco-Italian chipmaker is on track to deliver $100 million in annual cost savings from set-top box restructuring by 2017-CEO Further company coverage: [STM.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

STMicroelectronics NV : Q2 net revenues of $1.70 billion and gross margin of 33.9 pct . Q2 operating profit $28 million versus $12 million year ago . Q2 net profit attributable to parent company $23 million versus $35 million year ago . Free cash flow of $47 million in Q2; $78 million in H1 2016 . Anticipates sequential increase in net revenues for Q3 by about 5.5 pct at mid-point, and gross margin to be about 35.5 pct at mid-point . Expects Q3 2016 revenues to increase about 5.5 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points . Sees Q3 gross margin to be about 35.5 pct at mid-point .Outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.12 = EUR 1.00 for 2016 Q3 and includes impact of existing hedging contracts.

STMicroelectronics NV:To propose a FY cash dividend of $0.24 per share.Dividend to be distributed in quarterly installments of $0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2016 and first quarter of 2017.

STMicroelectronics NV:STMicroelectronics to proceed to cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of $ 0.1.Dividend Ex Date: March 21.Payment Date: March 23.

STMicroelectronics NV:STMicroelectronics and Arccore team up for automotive embedded-processing development.

STMicroelectronics NV:Announces a global workforce review​​.‍Redeployment of about 600 employees, currently associated with set-top-box business​.A global workforce re-alignment that may affect approximately 1,400 employees worldwide​.‍Annualized savings are estimated at $170 million upon completion and restructuring costs at about $170 million.‍Expects in Q1, revenues to decrease sequentially by about 3 pct at mid-point, and gross margin to be about 33.0 pct at mid-point.‍Expects Q1 2016 revenues to decrease about 3 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.‍Gross margin in Q1 is expected to be about 33.0 pct plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.

STMicroelectronics NV:Says its Cannes/Monaco family of systems-on-chips (SOCS) has been chosen for the newly announced Sky Q set-top boxes.Sky Q will be available in early 2016.

STMicroelectronics NV:Semtech Corporation and STMicroelectronics announce agreement on Semtech's Lora long-range wireless RF technology.Intends to use technology to target internet of things deployments by mobile network operators and large-scale private networks.