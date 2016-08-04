Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stantec Inc : Quarterly earnings per share c$0.20 . Quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share c$0.37 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$770.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly gross revenue c$1,046.6 million versus c$710.3 million.

Stantec Inc : Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40 . Qtrly gross revenue c$755.4 million versus c$705.7 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share c$0.40 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Stantec reports first quarter 2016 results and dividend.

Stantec Inc:Board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.1125 per share.

Stantec Inc:Declared a dividend of $0.105 per share.Payable on January 14, 2016 to shareholders of record date on December 31.

Stantec Inc:Stantec may purchase up to 3,774,179 common shares, representing approximately 4% of Stantec's 94,354,476 issued and outstanding common shares as of November 1.

Stantec Inc:Says planned acquisition of the Infrastructure Americas Division of KBR, expected to close in December 2015.