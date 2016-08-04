Stantec Inc (STN.TO)
36.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$36.07
--
--
--
--
154,001
$36.85
$28.74
Stantec quarterly earnings per share c$0.20
Stantec Inc
Stantec reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.40 per share
Stantec Inc
Stantec Inc:Board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.1125 per share.
Stantec Inc:Declared a dividend of $0.105 per share.Payable on January 14, 2016 to shareholders of record date on December 31.
Stantec Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid
Stantec Inc:Stantec may purchase up to 3,774,179 common shares, representing approximately 4% of Stantec's 94,354,476 issued and outstanding common shares as of November 1.
Stantec Inc to acquire KBR's Infrastructure Americas Division
Stantec Inc:Says planned acquisition of the Infrastructure Americas Division of KBR, expected to close in December 2015.
BRIEF-Stantec Inc Q2 earnings per share C$0.85
* Stantec reports second quarter 2017 results with overall 4.5% organic gross revenue growth