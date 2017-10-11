Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sto SE & Co. KGaA invests 49.8 pct in Jonas Farbenwerke GmbH & Co. KG

Sto SE & Co KGaA H1 net income stable at EUR 12.1 million

Sto SE & Co KGaA : Confirms 2016 outlook . H1 group sales up 3.1 percent at 579.1 million euros ($644.71 million) . H1 group EBIT increased from 17.4 million euros to 19.1 million euros; earnings before taxes (EBT) remain stable at 17.8 million euros .H1 net income at 12.1 million euros same as year ago.

Sto acquires 100 pct stake in Hesselberg Bygg AS

Sto Se & Co KGaA Q1 sales up at 214.9 mln euros

Sto SE & Co KGaA : Group sales increase in the first quarter 2016 by 4.2 pct to 214.9 million euros ($241.05 million) . Full-Year outlook 2016 unchanged .Generated in the first months of a fiscal year no positive result.

STO SE & Co KGaA issues FY 2016 outlook

STO SE & Co KGaA:Outlook 2016: sales increase of 5 pct to around 1,277 million euros and EBIT of 80 million euros to 90 million euros expected.FY 2016 revenue 1.28 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 94.8 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

STO SE & Co KGaA plans to return to its previous dividend policy

STO SE & Co KGaA:Plans to return to its previous dividend policy after the one special dividend in the previous year.Preference shareholders to receive ordinary dividend of 0.31 euro and ordinary shareholders to receive a dividend of 0.25 euro per share.

STO SE & Co KGaA comments on FY 2015 outlook

STO SE & Co KGaA:FY 2015 EBIT expected at the top of forecast range of 73 million to 83 million‍​ euros.

STO SE & Co KGaA acquires majority share in Stroeher GmbH

STO SE & Co KGaA:Acquires majority share in specialist in extruded ceramic surfaces for facades and floors, Stroeher GmbH.

STO SE & Co KGaA confirms FY 2015 outlook

STO SE & Co KGaA:Group sales still expected to reach last year's level; sees EBIT between 73 million to 83 million euros.Still sees FY 2015 EBt between 71 million and 81 million euros (2014: 96.2 million euros).