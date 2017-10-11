Sto SE & Co KGaA (STOG_p.DE)
130.55EUR
5:47pm IST
€0.40 (+0.31%)
€130.15
€129.00
€131.70
€129.00
634
2,812
€132.60
€85.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sto SE & Co. KGaA invests 49.8 pct in Jonas Farbenwerke GmbH & Co. KG
Oct 11 (Reuters) - STO SE & CO KGAA
Sto SE & Co KGaA H1 net income stable at EUR 12.1 million
Sto SE & Co KGaA
Sto acquires 100 pct stake in Hesselberg Bygg AS
Sto Se & Co KGaA
Sto Se & Co KGaA Q1 sales up at 214.9 mln euros
Sto SE & Co KGaA
STO SE & Co KGaA issues FY 2016 outlook
STO SE & Co KGaA:Outlook 2016: sales increase of 5 pct to around 1,277 million euros and EBIT of 80 million euros to 90 million euros expected.FY 2016 revenue 1.28 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 94.8 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
STO SE & Co KGaA plans to return to its previous dividend policy
STO SE & Co KGaA:Plans to return to its previous dividend policy after the one special dividend in the previous year.Preference shareholders to receive ordinary dividend of 0.31 euro and ordinary shareholders to receive a dividend of 0.25 euro per share. Full Article
STO SE & Co KGaA comments on FY 2015 outlook
STO SE & Co KGaA:FY 2015 EBIT expected at the top of forecast range of 73 million to 83 million euros. Full Article
STO SE & Co KGaA acquires majority share in Stroeher GmbH
STO SE & Co KGaA:Acquires majority share in specialist in extruded ceramic surfaces for facades and floors, Stroeher GmbH. Full Article
STO SE & Co KGaA confirms FY 2015 outlook
STO SE & Co KGaA:Group sales still expected to reach last year's level; sees EBIT between 73 million to 83 million euros.Still sees FY 2015 EBt between 71 million and 81 million euros (2014: 96.2 million euros). Full Article