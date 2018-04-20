Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stalprodukt Recommends Dividend Of 3.00 Zloty/Shr For 2017

April 20 (Reuters) - Stalprodukt SA ::SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF 3.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE FOR 2017.

Stalprodukt to Buy GO Steel Frydek Mistek For Up to 40 Mln Euros

Dec 18(Reuters) - Stalprodukt SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO BUY 100 PERCENT STAKE IN GO STEEL FRYDEK MISTEK A.S. BASED IN CZECH REPUBLIC FROM ARCELORMITTAL SA << >>.THE FINAL VALUE OF THE DEAL WILL BE UP TO 40 MILLION EUROS.

Stalprodukt Q3 net profit down at 64.1 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - STALPRODUKT SA :Q3 REVENUE 906.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 791.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 64.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 70.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 94.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 91.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

WSE announces changes in mWIG40 and sWIG80 indices

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE): Announces that the quarterly adjustment of portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40, sWIG80, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will be carried out after trading session on Sept. 16 . The portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will remain unchanged . Shares of Alumetal and Stalprodukt will leave sWIG80 <.SWIG80> index and join mWIG40 <.MWIG40> index . Shares of Prime Car Management will leave mWIG40 index and join sWIG80 index . Hawe will leave mWIG40 index .Braster will join sWIG80 index.