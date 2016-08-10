Edition:
Stenprop Ltd (STPJ.J)

STPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,964.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
1,960.00
Open
1,980.00
Day's High
1,980.00
Day's Low
1,960.00
Volume
71,375
Avg. Vol
187,976
52-wk High
1,991.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stenprop sees no Brexit impact on earnings due to currency
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Stenprop Ltd : "Do not anticipate any negative impact on earnings in local sterling currency" . Well positioned to navigate its way through possible Brexit economic consequences, and will seek to take advantage of opportunities that may arise as process unfolds-CEO Further company coverage: [STPJ.J].  Full Article

Stenprop to pay final dividend of 4.7 euro cents per share
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Stenprop Ltd :Has declared a final cash dividend of 4.7 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 Mmarch 2016.  Full Article

Stenprop full-year headline earnings rise
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Stenprop Ltd : FY eur1.67 EPRA NAV per share . 10.41 cents diluted adjusted EPRA earnings per share . 4.70 cents final dividend per share .FY headline earnings for period of 9.58 cents per share (2015: 8.20 cents).  Full Article

Stenprop Ltd News

BRIEF-Stenprop says to buy MLI Portfolio,C2 Capital Ltd for 130.5 mln stg

* Has reached agreement to acquire mli portfolio ,management business that has built up and managed portfolio, c2 capital limited

