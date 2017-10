Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 24 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd ::Says receives USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules.Says product is ready for launch immediately.Says product will be manufactured at co's Bangalore facility and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in U.S.‍​.

May 5 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd :Strides shasun announces successful completion of third consecutive US FDA inspection with 'zero 483 status' over last month.API site at Puducherry's US FDA approval renewed with zero 483 status.

Strides Shasun Ltd : Says Strides Shasun receives usfda approval for abacavir tablets . Says product will be manufactured at the company’s USFDA approved facility at Bangalore and marketed by Strides in the U.S. market .Says product will be launched immediately.

Strides Shasun Ltd : Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for polyethylene glycol 3350, powder for solution (OTC) .

Strides Shasun Ltd : Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for ranitidine tablets .

Strides Shasun Ltd : June-quarter net profit 260.4 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 8.45 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 106.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.84 billion rupees .

Strides Shasun Ltd : To hive off API business to unit .

Strides Shasun Ltd : Gets members' nod for divestment of Shasun Pharma Solutions Ltd, UK .

Strides Shasun Ltd : Closed deal on acquisition of controlling stake in universal corporation, Kenya .

Strides Shasun Ltd : Gets establishment inspection report from US FDA for its oral dosage facility at Bangalore .