Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Steel Strips Wheels gets order of caravan wheels from Europe

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says ‍SSWL bags big repeat order of caravan wheels from Europe.​.Says ‍order comprises 150,000 steel wheels to be shipped from Chennai plant from Nov until period of 6 months​.

Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets order from Europe worth about 220 mln rupees​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says ‍gets tractor wheels export order from Europe​.Says ‍estimated value of contract is about 220 million rupees for period of 4 years​.

Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :Says ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​.Says ‍order covers supplies of about 40,000 steel wheels​.Says ‍wheels will be shipped from co's Chennai plant from November onwards​.

Steel Strips Wheels gets additional caravan wheel order from Europe

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd ::Says receives additional caravan wheel order from Europe.Order covers supplies of about 27,000 steel wheels in two months; wheels to be shipped from co's Chennai plant.

Steel Strips Wheels Dec-qtr profit down about 12 pct

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 136.8 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 3.35 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 155.1 million rupees; net sales was 2.81 billion rupees.

Steel Strips Wheels gets increase in orders from VW Argentina

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd : Says SSWL receives increase in orders from VW Argentina . Says total increase is from original order of 7,000 wheels to about 34,000 wheels in shipment period of Oct 16 to March 2017 .Says additional orders will result in additional forex earnings of more than $600,000 for the shipment period.

Steel Strips Wheels revises qtrly sale volume guidance to 4 mln wheels

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd : SSWL revises its quarterly sale volume guidance upwards . Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.- sales increase driven by ramp up of passenger car volumes and better outlook for commercial vehicles segment wheels . Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.- Q2 consolidated sales volume guidance revised to 4 million wheels . Expects to beat July monthly sales volume in each of remaining 2 months of the current quarter' .

Steel Strips Wheels gets $55 mln export order from Elio Motors

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. : SSWL bags USD 55 million exports business from USA . Total project volume would be approx 3 million wheels spread over 5 years generating cumulative revenue of about US$ 55 million . Order to include development of 2 ground wheels .To increase presence in north America by launching commercial vehicle steel wheels, passenger car alloy wheels from upcoming green field plants in India.

Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales up 8.4 pct in July

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd : July total wheel rim sales 1.3 million units, up 8.4 percent . Co expects to clock Q2 sales to reach 3.8 million wheels, indicating about 13 percent volume growth . Expect high single digit growth in passenger car segment going ahead in FY 16-17 . Co expects sharp pickup in LCV & MHCV segment from September 2016 and maintain 20 percent plus growth outlook for FY 16-17 .

Steel Strips Wheels says co bags new business from Kenya

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd : Sswl bags new business from Kenya . Total project volume would be approx 150,000 wheels spread over 5 years generating cumulative revenue of about USD 2.4 million . Supplies would be executed from co's dappar plant in punjab . Already supplying wheels to Morocco and Egypt, aims to further increase its presence-in the African continent . Order will include development of a 16 inch ground wheel and marks sswl's entry into east Africa .