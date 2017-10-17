Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Petro-Canada and RBC team up on loyalty benefits and savings
Syncrude cutting June production to 4.8 million bbls -sources
Suncor Energy reports Q1 net earnings were $1.35 bln
Fire at Syncrude oil sands plant extinguished
Syncrude Canada : Says fire at Mildred Lake upgrader extinguished early on Thursday morning . Says work ongoing to fully isolate impacted area to allow safe entry for damage assessment and to develop repair strategy . Says rest of operations remain stable, several upgrader units shut or running at reduced rates .Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora facilities being paced to balance bitumen demand. Full Article
Syncrude says 'several' upgrader units shut, minimized after fire
Syncrude Canada : Says "several" upgrader units shutdown or minimized after fire at site in Canada's Alberta . Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora sites "paced" to balance bitumen demand Further company coverage: [IMO.TO] (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Ethan.Lou@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-8925;)). Full Article
Local 707A ratifies deal with Suncor
Energy union ratifies deal with Suncor
Unifor: Energy union ratifies deal with Suncor . Unifor has reached a three-year deal with Suncor .Unifor says tentative deal was reached on august 9 and ratified by local Unifor leaders this week. Full Article
Suncor Energy says to buy interest in North Sea Rosebank project
Suncor Energy Inc : Suncor energy to acquire interest in north sea rosebank project . Under terms of agreement, suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing. . Transaction is subject to conditions, including regulatory approval, and is anticipated to close in q4 of 2016 . Suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing . Under some conditions, suncor could pay additional consideration to omv (u.k.) limited of up to us$165 million .Suncor energy uk limited will acquire a 30 per cent participating interest in u.k. North sea rosebank project from omv (u.k.) limited. Full Article
Suncor Energy Q2 shr loss C$0.46
Suncor Energy says no changes to corporate guidance ranges previously issued on June 6
UPDATE 1-Worker killed at Suncor's Millennium oil sands mine
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 20 A contractor was killed in an incident at Suncor Energy's Millennium oil sands mine near Fort McMurray, northern Alberta, on Friday morning, a Suncor spokeswoman said.