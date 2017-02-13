Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Subros Ltd starts supplies to Suzuki Motor Gujarat for air conditioning parts

Subros Ltd : Says start of supplies to Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd for air conditioning parts . Says has also started supplies to Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd from its Gujarat plant .Says gearing up capacities to cater SMG both current and future requirements.

Subros Ltd posts June-qtr loss

Subros Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 7.6 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 3.24 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 40.1 million rupees; net sales was 2.94 billion rupees .

Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Gurgaon facility

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Resumption of production at Gurgaon facility . Will resume manufacture of vehicles at Gurgaon facility froms second half of June 1 . Subros Ltd and MSIL are jointly working on options to obtain supply of components from other facilities and bring operations back to normal . Certain operations in Manesar campus will also resume in second half of June 1 .

Maruti Suzuki to temporarily suspend manufacture of cars at Manesar, Gurgaon plants<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Will have to temporarily suspend manufacture of cars at its facilities in Manesar and Gurgaon, starting second half Monday (May 30) . Subros Limited and Maruti Suzuki are jointly assessing the extent of damage to essential equipment . Owing to incident of fire at manesar facilities of supplier Subros, supplies of components from that plant have been disrupted . Co also examining the options available to start supply of components from other facilities . Production will resume as soon as components become available .

Subros Ltd reports fire accident in co's plant at Haryana on May 29

Subros Ltd : There was a fire accident in one of the plants of the company situated at Manesar, Haryana on Sunday the May 29, 2016 . There was no causality or major injury; co has initiated steps towards re-functioning of the manesar plant at the earliest .

Subros March-qtr profit up about 6 pct

Subros Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 78.5 million rupees versus profit of 74.4 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 3.59 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share .