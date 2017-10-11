Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun International unit concludes share purchase agreement with Thunderbird Resorts, Casinos Peruanos​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd ::UNIT ‍SUN DREAMS S.A. HAS ENTERED INTO AND CONCLUDED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH THUNDERBIRD RESORTS INC. AND CASINOS PERUANOS​.SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE FOR DEAL IS US$ 26 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES CERTAIN IMMOVABLE PROPERTY VALUED AT US$ 10 MILLION​.‍SUN DREAMS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE FROM SELLERS 100% OF CERTAIN PERUVIAN COMPANIES​.SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍"SUN INTERNATIONAL BOARD HAS DEEMED IT PRUDENT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION​".

Sun International says CEO Graeme Stephens to step down

Sun International Ltd : Executive director and Chief Executive, Graeme Stephens, will be leaving Sun International Group at end of April 2017 .Stephens will be succeeded by Anthony Leeming, current chief financial officer, who will take over with effect from May.1 2017.

Sun International FY diluted adjusted HEPS falls 20 pct

Sun International Ltd : FY revenue increased 15 pct to R12.2 billion . FY diluted adjusted HEPS decreased 20 pct to 628 cents . Final gross cash dividend of 135 cents per share . With opening of Time Square at Menlyn in April next year Morula Casino will be closed and carousel will be severely impacted . All options, including disposal are being considered for Carousel which will need to be downscaled when time square opens . Started talks with Western Cape Gambling Board, Gauteng Gambling Board regarding tax concessions for international VIP programme to be viable . In South Africa, economic environment remains a serious concern . Despite a slowdown in Chilean economy we expect continued growth from our portfolio of properties in that country . Anticipate a slight improvement in performance from existing business during current 6 month period .Sun with opening of Time Square Casino in April next year we anticipate meaningful growth in revenue and EBITDA for full period.

Sun Intl sees FY headline loss per share down 159 pct-167 pct

Sun International Ltd : Says FY headline loss per share ("HLPS") is likely to be between 370 to 420 cents per share (down 159-167 pct) . Says FY loss per share ("LPS") is likely to be between 400 to 447 cents per share (down 142-147 pct) . Says FY 2015 950 cents earnings . Says diluted AHEPS likely to be between 608 and 647 cents per share (18-23 pct) lower than last year's 789 cents .Says HLPS impacted by expense of 748 mln rand(579 mln rand attributed to company) for settlement of time square note.

Sun International Ltd says receives 239.4 mln rand from Zambia disposal

Sun International Ltd : Been entered into between subsidiaries of each of Sil and Minor International Public Company Limited . SIL will dispose of its remaining minority interests in various entities to mint .Parties have now implemented zambia disposal with SIL receiving a net consideration amount of 239.4 million rand.

Sun International says merged Latin American assets with Dreams S.A.

Sun International Ltd : Merger results in creation of latin america's largest gambling group ("Sun Dreams") . Merger of the Latin American assets of SIL with Dreams S.A. .Parties have now implemented merger.

Sun Intl says to sell stakes in various entities to MINT for 394 mln rand

Sun International Ltd : Will sell its minority interests in various entities in Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland . Will dispose its interests in various entities to Minor International Public Company Limited .Sale proceeds of approximately 394 million rand from proposed transaction will be used to reduce group debt..

Sun International Ltd says Nigerian authorities probing investment - Reuters

Sun International Ltd:South African hotel and gaming group Sun International SUIJ.J said on Tuesday that Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had launched a probe into its initial investment in the Tourist Company of Nigeria (TCN). - RTRS.The investigation is the latest cloud over South African investment into the continent's largest economy after Nigerian authorities imposed a $3.9 billion fine on telecoms group MTN MTNJ.J for failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards - RTRS.Four Sun employees, three South Africans and one Nigerian, were detained in Nigeria last week and the company said in a statement that it had secured their release Monday night - RTRS."The EFCC still wishes to investigate the nature of Sun International’s original investment into TCN as well as TCN’s trading records and has requested that TCN provide them with information and documentation," Sun said - RTRS."Sun International has no difficulty with this request and intends to work with TCN to collate and provide the required information to the EFCC." A Sun spokesman said the group's investment to date into TCN, which runs two hotels and a casino, was $50 million - RTRS.