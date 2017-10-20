Edition:
Sul America SA (SULA11.SA)

SULA11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.80BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 17.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
960,382
52-wk High
R$ 21.94
52-wk Low
R$ 15.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sul America SA News

Fitch Expects to Rate Sul America S.A.'s Fifth Debenture Issuance 'A+(bra)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A+(bra)' Long-term National Rating to Sul America S.A.'s (SASA) fifth issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating of the fifth debenture issuance is one notch below SASA's Long-term National Rating and equivalent to the existing ratings of the third and fourth debenture issuances. Per Fitch's rating criteria,

