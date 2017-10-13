Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc ::Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing.Solium Capital Inc - entered into agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 3.90 million common shares at $10.25 per share.

Solium Capital acquires Capshare

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Solium Capital Inc :Solium announces acquisition of Capshare.Solium Capital Inc - ‍ Capshare will continue to operate as an independent entity, focused on early-stage private companies​.Solium Capital Inc - ‍as a part of growth plan, solium will invest to allow Capshare to triple its development team​.

Solium says Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to C$25.6 million

Solium Capital Inc : Solium releases 2016 second quarter financial results . Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to C$25.6 million . Co has operations in UK and financial results could be impacted .Management does not anticipate any other major changes in its European operation.