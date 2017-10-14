Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit down 15 pct to up 15 pct

Oct 14(Reuters) - Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <300485.SZ> : :Sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 171.2 million yuan to 231.7 million yuan.Says Q1~Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 201.5 million yuan.The reasons for the forecast are steady operation performance and aggressive market promotion .

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia.

Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :Says U.S. FDA inspection at co's Dadra facility‍​ is closed.

Sun Pharma, NIV in pact to test biologic, chemical entities against zika,chikungunya, dengue

June 27 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ::Sun Pharma & NIV sign agreement to fight zika, chikungunya and dengue.Signed agreement for testing phytopharmaceutical, biologic, chemical entities developed by co against zika, chikungunya, dengue viruses.Sun Pharma will provide drug molecules to NIV for testing against zika, chikungunya and dengue in model systems.Candidate molecules with encouraging data will then be taken forward for commercial development.Patients are given symptomatic treatment.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries exec says co expects to be able to address Halol issues over next few qtrs

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : Exec says expects to be able to address Halol issues over the next few quarters . Exec says continues to update FDA on remediation progress at Halol plant . Exec says to focus on improving supply and improving market share in United States . Exec says base business continues to have challenges related to pricing Further company coverage: [SUN.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 India sales up by 5 pct

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : Says Q3 india sales at inr 19.69 billion, up by 5% over q3 last year .Sales in US were us$ 507 million for quarter, up 4% over same period last year and accounted for 45% of total sales..

Sun Pharmaceutical Dec-qtr consol profit down about 5 pct

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 14.72 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 79.13 billion rupees . consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 17.83 billion rupees .consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 15.45 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 71.22 billion rupees.

Sun Pharma, Moebius Medical sign licensing deal to develop pain drug

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : Sun Pharma & Moebius Medical sign exclusive global licensing deal . Deal to develop novel liposomal non-opiod pain product for osteoarthritis . Moebius medical will get upfront payment, development-based,sales-based milestone payments, tiered royalties on sales from co . To fund further development of MM-II . Sun Pharma has worldwide commercialization & manufacturing rights . Moebius Medical will conduct requisite pre-clinical studies .Moebius medical will assume responsibility for product development and manufacturing through the end of phase-ii studies.

Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical unit to pay penalty of 0.3 mln yuan

Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <300485.SZ>: Says its unit received report of administrative punishment from environmental protection department .Says the unit was ordered to pay penalty of about 0.3 million yuan regarding its wastewater discharge.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries June-qtr consol profit rises almost fourfold

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 20.34 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 82.43 billion rupees . June-quarter net profit consensus forecast was 19.04 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 5.56 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 67.61 billion rupees .