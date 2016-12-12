Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)
SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
379.90INR
23 Oct 2017
379.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs55.75 (+17.20%)
Rs55.75 (+17.20%)
Prev Close
Rs324.15
Rs324.15
Open
Rs326.00
Rs326.00
Day's High
Rs388.95
Rs388.95
Day's Low
Rs316.65
Rs316.65
Volume
9,146,472
9,146,472
Avg. Vol
357,721
357,721
52-wk High
Rs388.95
Rs388.95
52-wk Low
Rs87.30
Rs87.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sunteck Realty Sept qtr consol profit rises
Sunteck Realty Ltd
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls
* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago