Edition:
India

Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)

SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

379.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs55.75 (+17.20%)
Prev Close
Rs324.15
Open
Rs326.00
Day's High
Rs388.95
Day's Low
Rs316.65
Volume
9,146,472
Avg. Vol
357,721
52-wk High
Rs388.95
52-wk Low
Rs87.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sunteck Realty Sept qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Sunteck Realty Ltd : Sunteck Realty Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 972.9 million rupees versus profit 155.4 million rupees year ago .Sunteck Realty Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 1.42 billion rupees versus 301.8 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sunteck Realty Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls

* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago

» More SUNT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials