Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)

SUPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,136.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.75 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,133.00
Open
Rs1,141.00
Day's High
Rs1,148.65
Day's Low
Rs1,119.60
Volume
58,673
Avg. Vol
59,467
52-wk High
Rs1,442.60
52-wk Low
Rs730.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Supreme Industries Ltd declares second interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Supreme Industries Ltd:Declared second interim dividend @ 250% i.e. 5 Indian rupees per share on 12,70,26,870 nos. of equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each (F.V.) for financial year 2015-2016.Says dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Supreme Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Supreme Industries June-qtr consol PAT falls

* June quarter consol PAT 752.9 million rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees year ago

