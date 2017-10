Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Surya Roshni says no plan to sell stake in consumer electrical business‍​

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Surya Roshni Ltd :Clarifies on news item ‍"preliminary discussion on consumer electrical business"‍​.Says has no plan to sell stake in consumer electrical business.

Surya Roshni Dec-qtr profit rises

Surya Roshni Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 176.5 million rupees versus 168.4 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 8.72 billion rupees versus 7.93 billion rupees year ago.

Surya Roshni gets order for design, manufacture, supply, of LED tube lights from PSUs

Surya Roshni Ltd : Got order for design, manufacture, supply, of LED tube lights and other related works from public sector undertaking . Order valued at 276 million rupees .

Surya Roshni gets orders from govt dept, local authorities and PSUs

Surya Roshni Ltd : Got orders from government department, local authorities and public sector undertakings (PSUs) .

Surya Roshni approves scheme of amalgamation of Surya Global Steel Tubes with co

Surya Roshni Ltd : Approved scheme of amalgamation of Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd with co .

Surya Roshni says board to consider amalgamation of Surya Global Steel Tubes with co on June 8 meeting

Surya Roshni Ltd : Board to consider amalgamation of Surya Global Steel Tubes with co on June 8 meeting .