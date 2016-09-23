Suzlon Energy Ltd : Suzlon announces order wins totalling to 111.30 MW from corporate and SME customers . Operation and maintenance offerings for initial period of 10 years . Projects scheduled to be completed by March 2017 . Projects to be executed in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu .Combined capacity includes orders from Serum Institute of India, Rajasthan Gum Group, and assortment of SME customers.