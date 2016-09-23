Edition:
Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)

SUZL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

15.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs15.40
Open
Rs15.45
Day's High
Rs15.60
Day's Low
Rs15.30
Volume
18,011,204
Avg. Vol
44,348,139
52-wk High
Rs22.25
52-wk Low
Rs12.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Suzlon Energy gets orders totalling 111.30 MW
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Suzlon announces order wins totalling to 111.30 MW from corporate and SME customers . Operation and maintenance offerings for initial period of 10 years . Projects scheduled to be completed by March 2017 . Projects to be executed in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu .Combined capacity includes orders from Serum Institute of India, Rajasthan Gum Group, and assortment of SME customers.  Full Article

Suzlon Energy says bags 58.80 MW turnkey order in Madhya Pradesh
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Bags 58.80 mw turnkey order in madhya pradesh .  Full Article

Suzlon Energy and CLP India enter JV for Veltoor Solar Project in Telangana
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Suzlon Energy Ltd : Clp India, co enter into jv for the veltoor solar project in telangana; clp to buy 49 percent stake in se solar for inr 735 million . Project expected to be commissioned by May 2017; to be funded 80 percent by debt, 20 percent by equity .  Full Article

Suzlon Energy Ltd News

BRIEF-Indowind Energy wins arbitration claim against Suzlon Energy of 207.4 mln rupees

* Says wins arbitration claim against Suzlon Energy of INR 207.4 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wnZjFe Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
