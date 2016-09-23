Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)
15.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.05 (-0.32%)
Rs15.40
Rs15.45
Rs15.60
Rs15.30
18,011,204
44,348,139
Rs22.25
Rs12.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Suzlon Energy gets orders totalling 111.30 MW
Suzlon Energy Ltd
Suzlon Energy says bags 58.80 MW turnkey order in Madhya Pradesh
Suzlon Energy Ltd
Suzlon Energy and CLP India enter JV for Veltoor Solar Project in Telangana
Suzlon Energy Ltd
BRIEF-Indowind Energy wins arbitration claim against Suzlon Energy of 207.4 mln rupees
