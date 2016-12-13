Edition:
Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)

SWAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Swan Energy gets nod for start of construction of LNG terminal
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Swan Energy Ltd : SLPL executed epc contract for marine,dredging works worth INR 21.15 billion with National Marine & Infrastructure India Private Limited .Co gets approval from gujarat maritime board for commencement of construction of lng terminal with ancillary structures for FSRU project, GUJARAT.  Full Article

EXMAR and Swan Energy to develop and operate India's first FSRU terminal
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 

EXMAR NV:Says selected by Swan Energy Ltd as partner for the joint development and operation of the Jafrabad LNG Port project.The Jafrabad LNG Port will be a 5 million tons per annum LNG receiving terminal, with one jetty-moored Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).Says negotiations with 4 users ongoing: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil, Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd.  Full Article

Swan Energy Ltd News

BRIEF-Swan Energy buys 100 pct stake in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd

* Says co invests 100,000 rupees in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd for purchase of 100 percent of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

