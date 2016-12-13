Swan Energy Ltd : SLPL executed epc contract for marine,dredging works worth INR 21.15 billion with National Marine & Infrastructure India Private Limited .Co gets approval from gujarat maritime board for commencement of construction of lng terminal with ancillary structures for FSRU project, GUJARAT.

EXMAR NV:Says selected by Swan Energy Ltd as partner for the joint development and operation of the Jafrabad LNG Port project.The Jafrabad LNG Port will be a 5 million tons per annum LNG receiving terminal, with one jetty-moored Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).Says negotiations with 4 users ongoing: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil, Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd.