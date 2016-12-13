Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Swan Energy gets nod for start of construction of LNG terminal
Swan Energy Ltd
EXMAR and Swan Energy to develop and operate India's first FSRU terminal
EXMAR NV:Says selected by Swan Energy Ltd as partner for the joint development and operation of the Jafrabad LNG Port project.The Jafrabad LNG Port will be a 5 million tons per annum LNG receiving terminal, with one jetty-moored Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).Says negotiations with 4 users ongoing: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil, Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Full Article
BRIEF-Swan Energy buys 100 pct stake in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd
* Says co invests 100,000 rupees in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd for purchase of 100 percent of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: