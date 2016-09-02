Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spectris completes acquisition of Millbrook Group

Spectris Plc : Acquisition of Millbrook Group . Announces that it has completed acquisition of millbrook group limited from rutland partners and millbrook's management shareholders .Purchase consideration of £122 million, on a debt and cash-free basis will be met from existing cash and bank facilities.

Spectris completes acquisiton of German firm Discom Elektronische

Spectris Plc : Announces that it has completed acquisition of German privately-held Discom Elektronische Systeme Und Komponenten Gmbh .Up-Front purchase consideration of eur 15.8 million will be met from existing cash and bank facilities.

Spectris says H1 adj. pretax profit 66.5 mln stg

Spectris Plc : H1 dividend 18.0p versus 17.3p +4 pct . Interim dividend up 4 percent to 18 penceper share . H1 sales £m 581.4mln stg versus 563.2mln stg . H1 adjusted profit before tax £m.66.5mln stg versus 64.9mln stg.

Spectris acquires Capstone Technology for $22.5 mln

Spectris Plc : Acquisition of capstone technology corporation . Acquisition of software and associated assets of privately-held us company capstone technology corporation ("capstone") for a consideration of $22.5 million. .Acquisition of capstone technology corporation.

Spectris reported sales increased by 2 pct up to April 30

Spectris Plc : Reported sales increased by 2% in period. . Regionally, lfl sales grew by 2% in asia pacific, whilst sales to north america, europe and rest of world declined by 4%, 8% and 11% respectively. .Factors all underpin board's view that outlook for 2016 remains unchanged and that we are well positioned for future.

Spectris plc completes acquisition of CAS Clean Air Service AG

Spectris plc:Says that it has completed acquisition of privately-owned business, CAS Clean Air Service AG (CAS).

Spectris PLC proposes final dividend

Spectris PLC:Proposes to pay final dividend of 32.2 pence per share which, combined with the interim dividend of 17.3 pence per share, gives a total of 49.5 pence per share for the year, an increase of 6 pct.Says dividend will be paid on June 24, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on May 26, 2016.