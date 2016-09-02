Spectris PLC (SXS.L)
2,492.00GBp
4:32pm IST
0.00 (+0.00%)
2,492.00
2,491.00
2,492.00
2,477.00
18,499
310,977
2,869.00
1,954.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Spectris completes acquisition of Millbrook Group
Spectris Plc
Spectris completes acquisiton of German firm Discom Elektronische
Spectris Plc
Spectris says H1 adj. pretax profit 66.5 mln stg
Spectris Plc
Spectris acquires Capstone Technology for $22.5 mln
Spectris Plc
Spectris reported sales increased by 2 pct up to April 30
Spectris Plc
Spectris plc completes acquisition of CAS Clean Air Service AG
Spectris plc:Says that it has completed acquisition of privately-owned business, CAS Clean Air Service AG (CAS). Full Article
Spectris PLC proposes final dividend
Spectris PLC:Proposes to pay final dividend of 32.2 pence per share which, combined with the interim dividend of 17.3 pence per share, gives a total of 49.5 pence per share for the year, an increase of 6 pct.Says dividend will be paid on June 24, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on May 26, 2016. Full Article
UK's Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 million
Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.