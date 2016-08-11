Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Symrise doesn't expect to be hit by Brexit - CEO

Symrise CEO : Says can rule out that Brexit vote will have a significant impact on company . Says currently does not see imminent transactions, consolidation of finances is in focus Further company coverage: [SY1G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Symrise CEO says no transformational deals on the agenda

Symrise AG media call: CEO says no transformational deals on the agenda, but will look opportunistically for good fits Further company coverage: [SY1G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Symrise AG Q1 sales below expectations in Q1

Symrise AG : Says EBITDAN increase by 6 % to eur 158 million . Says profitability remains strong, with EBITDAN margin of 21.7 % . Says in Q1, symrise increased group sales by 10 % to eur 731.8 million . Says in Q1 increased its sales in reporting currency by 10 % to eur 731.8 million (Q1 2015: eur 668.0 million) . Says EBITDA in segment increased to eur 86.0 million (Q1 2015: eur 85.1 million) . Says symrise has reaffirmed its objective global flavor and fragrances market, which is estimated to be growing at an annual rate of 2-3 % . Says group aims to achieve 2016 EBITDA margin of about 20 % .Reuters poll average for Symrise Q1 sales was 749 million eur, EBITDA 161 million, net income 66.9 million.

Symrise AG opens offices and labs in Iran

Symrise AG:Opens its own site in Iran.Symrise will set up sales offices and application-specific laboratories at the site.

Symrise AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Symrise AG:Proposed dividend increase from 0.75 to 0.80 euros per share​ for FY 2015.

Symrise AG places 500 million euros promissory note loan

Symrise AG:Successfully places 500 million euros promissory note loan to finance Pinova Holdings acquisition.High oversubscription enabled increase in volume from 250 million to 500 million euros.Pricing at lower end of marketing range.Proceeds to be used for financing of Pinova Holdings acquisition and other growth projects.Funding base and maturities profile further diversified through placement with European and German institutions.

Symrise AG reiterates FY 2015 outlook

Symrise AG:For 2015, remains committed to achieving EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct for group.