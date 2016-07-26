Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Symphony Ltd recommends bonus issue in 1:1 ratio

Symphony Ltd : Recommended issue of bonus equity shares to the members of the company in the ratio of 1:1 .

Symphony Ltd March-qtr profit rises

Symphony Ltd : March-quarter net profit 465.2 million rupees versus 365.1 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.37 billion rupees versus 1.24 billion rupees last year .

Symphony Ltd declares second interim dividend

Symphony Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 20 Indian rupees (1000%) on face value of 2 Indian rupees per share for the financial year 2015-16.

Symphony Ltd announces dividend payment date

Symphony Ltd:Says that interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per equity share i.e. 250 pct. for year 2015-16, declared by board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, shall be payable on or after Feb. 11, 2015 i.e. within 30 days from Jan. 28, 2016.

Symphony Ltd declares interim dividend

Symphony Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees (250%) per equity share having face value of 2 Indian rupees each.