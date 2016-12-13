Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)
SYNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.90 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs505.10
Open
Rs500.55
Day's High
Rs508.45
Day's Low
Rs496.25
Volume
48,922
Avg. Vol
106,498
52-wk High
Rs663.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Syngene International says no loss of life at lab fire
Syngene International Ltd
Syngene International June-qtr profit rises
Syngene International Ltd
BRIEF-Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs
* Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters