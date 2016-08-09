Synthomer Plc : Half year revenue fell 1.8 percent to 446.2 million stg . H1 pretax profit rose 56 percent to 57.4 million stg . Cost efficiency programme on track . Improved performance driven by firming margins relative to H1 2015 . "We remain cautiously optimistic for full year" . In Europe, North America, notwithstanding Brexit vote and unsettled economic outlook and currency markets, we expect to make continued progress . Expect average unit margins in our nitriles business to soften . Board's expectations for full year, in constant currency, remain unchanged. . H1 group revenue 446.2 million stg versus 432.3 million stg a year ago .Operating profit in H1 2016 increased to 64.9 mln stg versus 55.4 mln stg a year ago.
Synthomer Plc : Announces that it has successfully completed acquisition of Hexion Performance Adhesives & Coatings ('hexion pac') from Hexion Inc . Hexion PAC's business in China (representing approximately 1 pct of Hexion PAC's revenues) is subject to a deferred completion which is expected in Q3 2016 . Confirms that its outlook for full year 2016 in constant currency remains unchanged and in line with board's expectations . Total consideration of $226 mln was funded from both existing cash resources and utilisation of additional credit facilities .A eur 0.01 and $0.01 increase in FX rates relative to sterling are estimated to result in an improvement in sterling reported FY results by about 0.5 mln stg and 0.25 mln stg respectively.
Synthomer Plc:Says it has agreed to sell its dispersions business in South Africa to Ferro S.A. for a total consideration of £13 million.Says the sale is expected to complete during summer 2016 following receipt of regulatory approvals.
Synthomer PLC:Says the board's expectations for FY 2015 remain unchanged.
