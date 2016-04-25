Salzgitter AG (SZGG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Salzgitter confirms FY 2016 outlook
Salzgitter AG:For 2016 year as a whole anticipates, as before, an operating pre-tax result around breakeven - depending on when various EU measures against dumped steel imports take effect - as well as net of non-recurrent expenses for specific measures aimed at structural improvements within the Group. Full Article
Salzgitter AG wins contract to supply pipes for Egypt's Zohr project
Salzgitter AG:Says supplies 132,000 tonnes of large diametre pipes for Zohr project in Egypt. Full Article
Salzgitter says wins pipe order for Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipeline
Salzgitter AG:Salzgitter Group is to deliver more than 71,000 t of large-diameter pipes measuring 36 Inch in diameter for the 110 km long offshore leg of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).Order was booked by Salzgitter Mannesmann International GmbH, the Group’s trading subsidiary. Full Article
Salzgitter unit places debut bonded loan of 200 mln euros
Salzgitter AG:Salzgitter Kloeckner-Werke GmbH places its debut bonded loan of 200 million euros.Says investors show interest despite difficult industry environment.Says volume is divided into fixed and variable tranches in three, five and seven years.Says initial average interest across all tranches amounts to around 1.8 pct p.a. Disbursement is carried out on value date of April 5, 2016.Says intend to use funds gained from this transaction to finance international growth, among other measures. Full Article
Salzgitter appoints Heinz-Gerhard Wente new chairman
Salzgitter AG:Change in chairman of Salzgitter AG's supervisory board.In regular meeting on March 17, 2016, supervisory board appointed Heinz-Gerhard Wente as its new chairman.Having reached his 78th year, Rainer Thieme is laying down his mandate as chairman and as a member of supervisory board, effective March 31, 2016. Full Article
Salzgitter EUROPIPE joint venture to deliver pipes for Nord Stream 2
Salzgitter AG:EUROPIPE joint venture to deliver pipes for Nord Stream 2.EUROPIPE, a 50/50 joint venture of the Salzgitter Group and AG der Dillinger Huettenwerke, receives an order for the delivery of large-diameter pipes for the lines 3 and 4 of the Baltic Sea pipeline.Total quantity is 2.2 million tons (2,500 km).EUROPIPE will receive approx. 890.000 tons (ca. 1,100 km). Full Article
Salzgitter AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Salzgitter AG:Sees 2016 sales virtually stable at around 8.6 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue 8,572 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Salzgitter wins three orders from Open Grid Europe
Salzgitter AG:Wins three orders from Open Grid Europe.Orders total around 70,000 tonnes of pipes. Full Article
Salzgitter AG lowers FY 2015 outlook
Salzgitter AG:Returns to FY 2015 earnings forecast issued at start of year for pretax profit in low double-digit million-euro range.Previously forecast low to medium double digits after swinging to first-quarter profit.FY 2015 EBT 47.56 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Salzgitter builds new line for automotive steel
* Salzgitter wants to focus on premium products (Adds industry context, analyst quote)