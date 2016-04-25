Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Salzgitter confirms FY 2016 outlook

Salzgitter AG:For 2016 year as a whole anticipates, as before, an operating pre-tax result around breakeven - depending on when various EU measures against dumped steel imports take effect - as well as net of non-recurrent expenses for specific measures aimed at structural improvements within the Group.

Salzgitter AG wins contract to supply pipes for Egypt's Zohr project

Salzgitter AG:Says supplies 132,000 tonnes of large diametre pipes for Zohr project in Egypt.

Salzgitter says wins pipe order for Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipeline

Salzgitter AG:Salzgitter Group is to deliver more than 71,000 t of large-diameter pipes measuring 36 Inch in diameter for the 110 km long offshore leg of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).Order was booked by Salzgitter Mannesmann International GmbH, the Group’s trading subsidiary.

Salzgitter unit places debut bonded loan of 200 mln euros

Salzgitter AG:Salzgitter Kloeckner-Werke GmbH places its debut bonded loan of 200 million euros.Says investors show interest despite difficult industry environment.Says volume is divided into fixed and variable tranches in three, five and seven years.Says initial average interest across all tranches amounts to around 1.8 pct p.a. Disbursement is carried out on value date of April 5, 2016.Says intend to use funds gained from this transaction to finance international growth, among other measures.

Salzgitter appoints Heinz-Gerhard Wente new chairman

Salzgitter AG:Change in chairman of Salzgitter AG's supervisory boar​d.In regular meeting on March 17, 2016, supervisory board appointed Heinz-Gerhard Wente as its new chairman​.Having reached his 78th year, Rainer Thieme is laying down his mandate as chairman and as a member of supervisory board, effective March 31, 2016​.

Salzgitter EUROPIPE joint venture to deliver pipes for Nord Stream 2

Salzgitter AG:EUROPIPE joint venture to deliver pipes for Nord Stream 2.EUROPIPE, a 50/50 joint venture of the Salzgitter Group and AG der Dillinger Huettenwerke, receives an order for the delivery of large-diameter pipes for the lines 3 and 4 of the Baltic Sea pipeline.Total quantity is 2.2 million tons (2,500 km).EUROPIPE will receive approx. 890.000 tons (ca. 1,100 km).

Salzgitter AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Salzgitter AG:Sees 2016 ‍sales virtually stable at around 8.6 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue 8,572 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Salzgitter wins three orders from Open Grid Europe‍​

Salzgitter AG:Wins three orders from Open Grid Europe‍​.Orders total around 70,000 tonnes of pipes.

Salzgitter AG lowers FY 2015 outlook

Salzgitter AG:Returns to FY 2015 earnings forecast issued at start of year for pretax profit in low double-digit million-euro range.Previously forecast low to medium double digits after swinging to first-quarter profit.FY 2015 EBT 47.56 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.