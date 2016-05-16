Edition:
India

Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

149.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.90 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs152.85
Open
Rs153.45
Day's High
Rs153.80
Day's Low
Rs148.85
Volume
322,769
Avg. Vol
681,902
52-wk High
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Tata Coffee March-qtr group consol net profit down about 13 pct
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Tata Coffee Ltd : India's Tata Coffee Ltd - March-quarter consol group consolidated net profit 344.7 million rupees; consol total income from operations 4.57 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 1.30 per share .  Full Article

Tata Coffee Ltd News

BRIEF-Tata Coffee sets up freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam

* Says plant slated to start manufacturing produce in the next 18-21 months

