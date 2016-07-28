Edition:
India

Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

161.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.60 (+2.92%)
Prev Close
Rs157.30
Open
Rs157.05
Day's High
Rs163.75
Day's Low
Rs156.25
Volume
222,655
Avg. Vol
312,829
52-wk High
Rs181.40
52-wk Low
Rs118.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Take Solutions approves issue of shares worth 1.80 bln rupees to QIBs
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Take Solutions Ltd : Approved issue, allotment of 10.8 million equity shares to QIBs at INR 166.10 per equity share .  Full Article

Take Solutions approves issue price of 166.10 rupees/share for QIP issue
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Take Solutions Ltd : Approved issue price of 166.10 rupees per share for the equity shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in issue .  Full Article

Take Solutions March-qtr net profit rises
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Take Solutions Ltd : March-quarter net profit 100.7 million rupees versus 71.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 106.8 million rupees versus 66.4 million rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of INR 0.40 rupees per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Take Solutions Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Take Solutions June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 357.2 million rupees versus 342.2 million rupees year ago

» More TAKE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials