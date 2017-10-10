Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd :Says group global wholesales in Sept were 116419, up 14 pct‍​.Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Sept were 74,916 units, up 10 pct‍​.Says global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range were 41,503 in Sept, up 20 pct‍​.Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover in Sept were 57,365 vehicles.

May 23 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd ::Exec says "hope favourable GST impact and good monsoon will support commercial vehicle sales in fiscal 2018".Exec says export and defence related businesses to remain key focus areas in 2017/18.Exec says JLR's planning target is to achieve 8-10 percent EBIT margin in medium term.Exec says new JLR models expected to drive solid growth in FY 18 and beyond.

Soros Fund Management: Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc . Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 62,100 shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc . Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 19,600 Class A shares in Square Inc . Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 40,000 shares in Delta Air Lines Inc . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Intel Corp . Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 75,000 sponsored ADRS in Tata Motors Ltd .Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016.

Tata Motors Ltd : Says Dec quarter consol net profit 1.12 billion rupees . Says Dec quarter consol total income from operations 685.41 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 22.48 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 29.53 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 716.17 billion rupees .Says qtrly operating margin for JLR is 9.3 percent.

Tata Motors Ltd : Says October total sales of 52,813 units versus 43,486 last year . Says October domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles of 46,480 units, up 19 percent . Says October sales from exports were 6,333 units versus 4,569 units last year . Says October passenger vehicle sales of 16,311 units versus 12,747 units last year .Says October commercial vehicle sales of 30,169 units, up 15 percent.

Jaguar Land Rover : September U.S. Sales Hit 8,299 Units, A 21 Percent Increase From 6,850 Units In September 2015 Further company coverage: [TAMO.NS][TAMOJL.UL] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Tata Motors Ltd : Tata JLR August domestic sales of 155 units versus 172 units last year .

Jaguar Land Rover: August 2016 U.S. sales for both Jaguar and Land Rover hit 9,329 units, a 46 percent increase from August 2015 ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ;)).

India's Tata Motors Ltd exec says: JLR operating margin for Q1 at 12.3 percent compared with 16.4 percent in year ago quarter . Have a robust foreign exchange hedging policy for Jaguar Land Rover business . Going to break ground at Slovakia plant in the next few days . Impact on JLR margins due to lower local market incentive in China this quarter compared with a year ago . India's Tata Motors on Friday posted a 57 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, as foreign exchange losses after Britain's decision to leave the European Union offset higher sales at its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover. [nL3N1B73D4] Further company coverage: [TAMO.NS] (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee) ((aditi.shah@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Tata Motors Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 22.60 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 670.56 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 24.20 billion rupees . Says board approved raising funds upto INR 30 billion . Says consol net profit June-quarter last year was 52.54 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 615.10 billion rupees . Exceptional items for quarter includes further recoveries of INR 4.78 billion on account of Tianjin incident . Exceptional items for quarter includes recoveries of INR 4.78 billion on account of Tianjin incident during year ended March 31, 2016 .