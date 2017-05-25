Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INTERVIEW - Tate & Lyle CEO sees growth this year

May 25 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc :Interview-Tate & lyle ceo says expects to see growth in '18 on volume, profit.Interview-Tate & lyle ceo says liberalization of european sugar market should not have big impact on company.Interview-Tate & lyle ceo says always keeps eye open for m&a opportunities but no pressure to do a deal.

Tate & Lyle Q1 profit ahead of last year

Tate & Lyle Plc : Q1 bulk ingredients performed strongly with profit well ahead of comparative period . Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement . Group made a strong start to year with profit ahead of comparative period in constant currency . Q1 speciality food ingredients performed solidly with profit for division overall ahead of comparative period . Q1 profit for Splenda sucralose was significantly higher than comparative period . If current exchange rates were to prevail for remainder of financial year, reported earnings would increase strongly .Net debt was lower than position at 31 March including currency translation effects of weaker sterling, group`s us dollar debt.

Tate & Lyle says FY adjusted pretax profit up 5 pct

Tate & Lyle Plc : Reg-Tate & Lyle Plc final results . Group performed solidly with adjusted profit before tax up 5% (1% in constant currency), in line with expectations . Final dividend proposed at 19.8p, making an unchanged total dividend of 28.0p, as previously indicated . Fy adjusted diluted earnings per share up 2.5p (8%) at 34.5p . Return on capital employed down to 11.3% (90 bps) reflecting Eaststarch re-alignment and capital expenditure .Turning to outlook for 2017 financial year, subject to currency movements, we are confident group will continue to make progress in line with our plan and towards our 2020 ambition.

Tate & Lyle PLC reaffirms FY 2016 outlook

Tate & Lyle PLC:Says outlook for FY 2016 remains unchanged.

Tate & Lyle PLC announces interim dividend

Tate & Lyle PLC:Says board has approved interim dividend of 8.2p, (2014 - 8.2p).Says that this will be paid on Jan. 4, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Nov. 20.