Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)

TATE.L on London Stock Exchange

640.50GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

8.00 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
632.50
Open
642.00
Day's High
649.00
Day's Low
639.00
Volume
1,227,991
Avg. Vol
1,922,081
52-wk High
850.00
52-wk Low
622.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INTERVIEW - Tate & Lyle CEO sees growth this year
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc :Interview-Tate & lyle ceo says expects to see growth in '18 on volume, profit.Interview-Tate & lyle ceo says liberalization of european sugar market should not have big impact on company.Interview-Tate & lyle ceo says always keeps eye open for m&a opportunities but no pressure to do a deal.  Full Article

Tate & Lyle Q1 profit ahead of last year
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Tate & Lyle Plc : Q1 bulk ingredients performed strongly with profit well ahead of comparative period . Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement . Group made a strong start to year with profit ahead of comparative period in constant currency . Q1 speciality food ingredients performed solidly with profit for division overall ahead of comparative period . Q1 profit for Splenda sucralose was significantly higher than comparative period . If current exchange rates were to prevail for remainder of financial year, reported earnings would increase strongly .Net debt was lower than position at 31 March including currency translation effects of weaker sterling, group`s us dollar debt.  Full Article

Tate & Lyle says FY adjusted pretax profit up 5 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Tate & Lyle Plc : Reg-Tate & Lyle Plc final results . Group performed solidly with adjusted profit before tax up 5% (1% in constant currency), in line with expectations . Final dividend proposed at 19.8p, making an unchanged total dividend of 28.0p, as previously indicated . Fy adjusted diluted earnings per share up 2.5p (8%) at 34.5p . Return on capital employed down to 11.3% (90 bps) reflecting Eaststarch re-alignment and capital expenditure .Turning to outlook for 2017 financial year, subject to currency movements, we are confident group will continue to make progress in line with our plan and towards our 2020 ambition.  Full Article

Tate & Lyle PLC reaffirms FY 2016 outlook
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Tate & Lyle PLC:Says outlook for FY 2016 remains unchanged.  Full Article

Tate & Lyle PLC announces interim dividend
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Tate & Lyle PLC:Says board has approved interim dividend of 8.2p, (2014 - 8.2p).Says that this will be paid on Jan. 4, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Nov. 20.  Full Article

BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says made "encouraging" start to year, with Q1 profit up

* TATE & LYLE PLC - GROUP MADE AN ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR WITH PROFIT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD, AND VOLUME AHEAD IN BOTH DIVISIONS

