TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAVHL.IS)
18.42TRY
19 Oct 2017
0.05TL (+0.27%)
18.37TL
18.43TL
18.69TL
18.24TL
4,895,403
1,520,163
21.82TL
12.10TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tav Havalimanlari Q3 net profit up at 256.5 million lira
Tav Havalimanlari Holding AS
Tav Airports starts talks to increase its stake in Tibah Development to 50 pct
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS
TAV Holding enters into exclusive talks for development and operation of José Marti International Airport
Tav Havalimanlari Holding AS
Akfen Holding may consider to sell minority stake in company
Akfen Holding: Says may consider to sell minority stake in Akfen Holding level in the future .Says not planning to sell stake in units TAV Havalimanlari Holding
Tav Havalimanlari Holding revises its 2016 guidance
Tav Havalimanlari Holding As
TAV Havalimanlari Holding Q2 net profit down at 55.3 mln lira
Tav Havalimanlari Holding As
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS gives 2016 revenue growth outlook below analysts' estimates
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS:Sees 2016 revenue growth: 7 percent - 9 percent.Sees 2016 EBITDAR growth: 7 percent -9 percent.Sees 2016 net profit growth: 10 percent -12 percent.Sees 2016 Total capex: 100 million euros -110 million euros.Sees Istanbul international passenger growth in 2016: 7 percent -9 percent.Sees Total Traffic growth in 2016: 7 percent -9 percent.2016 revenue growth of 15 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.8 lira per share
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS:Proposes a dividend of gross 0.9567243 lira and net 0.8132157 lira per share for FY 2015.To distribute total gross 347.6 million lira FY 2015 dividend starting from March 23. Full Article
ADP to buy additional stake in Turkey's TAV for $160 million
French airport operator ADP said on Friday it plans to increase its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Airports to 46 percent.