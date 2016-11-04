Edition:
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAVHL.IS)

TAVHL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

18.42TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.05TL (+0.27%)
Prev Close
18.37TL
Open
18.43TL
Day's High
18.69TL
Day's Low
18.24TL
Volume
4,895,403
Avg. Vol
1,520,163
52-wk High
21.82TL
52-wk Low
12.10TL

Latest Key Developments

Tav Havalimanlari Q3 net profit up at 256.5 million lira
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Tav Havalimanlari Holding AS : Q3 net profit of 256.5 million lira ($81.08 million) versus 245.8 million lira year ago . Q3 revenue of 951.3 million lira versus 911.9 million lira year ago . Sees 2016 revenue growth at 7-9 percent . Sees 2016 net profit growth at 10-12 percent .Sees 2016 investment expenditures at 100-110 million euros.  Full Article

Tav Airports starts talks to increase its stake in Tibah Development to 50 pct
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS : Starts talks with Saudi Oger Ltd. to purchase half of its 33.3 percent shares of Tibah Airports Development Company ("Tibah Development") . With the completion of the share purchase upon necessary approvals, company stake in Tibah Development will increase to 50 percent .Medinah International Airport which served 5.8 million pax in 2015 has been operated by Tibah Development since 2012 under a 25 year concession ending in 2037.  Full Article

TAV Holding enters into exclusive talks for development and operation of José Marti International Airport
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Tav Havalimanlari Holding AS : In partnership with 38 percent company shareholder Groupe ADP and with Bouygues Bâtiment International, enters into exclusive talks with Cuban authorities, concerning the development and operation of José Marti International Airport, Havana . The Havana International Airport development project comprises the renovation, extension and operation of the existing international terminals . These developments, when completed in 2020 will provide the airport with a handling capacity of over 10 million passengers which is currently 5 million passengers .The project also ultimately includes the development of the San Antonio de los Banos Airport, located to the West of the capital.  Full Article

Akfen Holding may consider to sell minority stake in company
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Akfen Holding: Says may consider to sell minority stake in Akfen Holding level in the future .Says not planning to sell stake in units TAV Havalimanlari Holding , Mersin International Port and Akfen Yenilenebilir Enerji.  Full Article

Tav Havalimanlari Holding revises its 2016 guidance
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Tav Havalimanlari Holding As : In 2016 expects 20 percent decrease in Istanbul Ataturk Origin & Destination (O&D) Passengers . In 2016 expects 8-10 percent decrease in EBITDAR . In 2016 expects significant decrease in net profit . In 2016 expects stable revenue . Revises guidance because of security related incidents experienced both in Turkey and globally .Istanbul international passengers was flat in the first half of 2016, Origin and Destination (O&D) passengers decreased by 14 percent.  Full Article

TAV Havalimanlari Holding Q2 net profit down at 55.3 mln lira
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Tav Havalimanlari Holding As : Q2 revenue of 822.0 million lira ($271.11 million) versus 766.6 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 55.3 million lira versus 167.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS gives 2016 revenue growth outlook below analysts' estimates
Friday, 29 Apr 2016 

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS:Sees 2016 revenue growth: 7 percent - 9 percent.Sees 2016 EBITDAR growth: 7 percent -9 percent.Sees 2016 net profit growth: 10 percent -12 percent.Sees 2016 Total capex: 100 million euros -110 million euros.Sees Istanbul international passenger growth in 2016: 7 percent -9 percent.Sees Total Traffic growth in 2016: 7 percent -9 percent.2016 revenue growth of 15 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.  Full Article

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.8 lira per share
Monday, 15 Feb 2016 

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS:Proposes a dividend of gross 0.9567243 lira and net 0.8132157 lira per share for FY 2015.To distribute total gross 347.6 million lira FY 2015 dividend starting from March 23.  Full Article

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS News

Photo

ADP to buy additional stake in Turkey's TAV for $160 million

French airport operator ADP said on Friday it plans to increase its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Airports to 46 percent.

Earnings vs. Estimates

