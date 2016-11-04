Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tav Havalimanlari Q3 net profit up at 256.5 million lira

Tav Havalimanlari Holding AS : Q3 net profit of 256.5 million lira ($81.08 million) versus 245.8 million lira year ago . Q3 revenue of 951.3 million lira versus 911.9 million lira year ago . Sees 2016 revenue growth at 7-9 percent . Sees 2016 net profit growth at 10-12 percent .Sees 2016 investment expenditures at 100-110 million euros.

Tav Airports starts talks to increase its stake in Tibah Development to 50 pct

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS : Starts talks with Saudi Oger Ltd. to purchase half of its 33.3 percent shares of Tibah Airports Development Company ("Tibah Development") . With the completion of the share purchase upon necessary approvals, company stake in Tibah Development will increase to 50 percent .Medinah International Airport which served 5.8 million pax in 2015 has been operated by Tibah Development since 2012 under a 25 year concession ending in 2037.

TAV Holding enters into exclusive talks for development and operation of José Marti International Airport

Tav Havalimanlari Holding AS : In partnership with 38 percent company shareholder Groupe ADP and with Bouygues Bâtiment International, enters into exclusive talks with Cuban authorities, concerning the development and operation of José Marti International Airport, Havana . The Havana International Airport development project comprises the renovation, extension and operation of the existing international terminals . These developments, when completed in 2020 will provide the airport with a handling capacity of over 10 million passengers which is currently 5 million passengers .The project also ultimately includes the development of the San Antonio de los Banos Airport, located to the West of the capital.

Akfen Holding may consider to sell minority stake in company

Akfen Holding: Says may consider to sell minority stake in Akfen Holding level in the future .Says not planning to sell stake in units TAV Havalimanlari Holding , Mersin International Port and Akfen Yenilenebilir Enerji.

Tav Havalimanlari Holding revises its 2016 guidance

Tav Havalimanlari Holding As : In 2016 expects 20 percent decrease in Istanbul Ataturk Origin & Destination (O&D) Passengers . In 2016 expects 8-10 percent decrease in EBITDAR . In 2016 expects significant decrease in net profit . In 2016 expects stable revenue . Revises guidance because of security related incidents experienced both in Turkey and globally .Istanbul international passengers was flat in the first half of 2016, Origin and Destination (O&D) passengers decreased by 14 percent.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding Q2 net profit down at 55.3 mln lira

Tav Havalimanlari Holding As : Q2 revenue of 822.0 million lira ($271.11 million) versus 766.6 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 55.3 million lira versus 167.9 million lira year ago.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS gives 2016 revenue growth outlook below analysts' estimates

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS:Sees 2016 revenue growth: 7 percent - 9 percent.Sees 2016 EBITDAR growth: 7 percent -9 percent.Sees 2016 net profit growth: 10 percent -12 percent.Sees 2016 Total capex: 100 million euros -110 million euros.Sees Istanbul international passenger growth in 2016: 7 percent -9 percent.Sees Total Traffic growth in 2016: 7 percent -9 percent.2016 revenue growth of 15 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.8 lira per share

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS:Proposes a dividend of gross 0.9567243 lira and net 0.8132157 lira per share for FY 2015.To distribute total gross 347.6 million lira FY 2015 dividend starting from March 23.