Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tiger Brands appoints Noel Doyle as CFO from Aug 1

Tiger Brands Ltd : JSE: TBS - appointment of Chief Financial Officer . Appointment of Noel Doyle into role of chief financial officer of company, with effect from Aug 1 2016 .Doyle has been chief operating officer of company since July 13 2015; served as company's acting ceo from Jan. 1 until May 9.

Tiger Brands says to sell 51 pct stake in Ethiopia unit to EAG

Tiger Brands Ltd : Disposal of shareholding in East African Tiger Brands Industries of Ethiopia . Decided to dispose of company's 51 pct stake in its Ethiopian business, eatbi, to its partner East Afric Group .Impact of transaction on Tiger Brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material..

Tiger Brands says H1 total HEPS rises 14 pct

Tiger Brands Ltd : Group turnover. up 9% to R15,9 billion for six months ended 31 March 2016 . Six month HEPS. unchanged at 978 cents . Interim dividend per share up 7% to 363 cents . Total HEPS up 14% to 975 cents for the six months ended March 31 . Outlook for balance of year remains challenging, with downside risk to macro-economic environment .Key challenge will be to maintain volume momentum notwithstanding price increases that are currently being taken to partly offset cost pressures.