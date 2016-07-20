Edition:
Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)

TBSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

39,195.08ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

176.08 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
39,019.00
Open
38,882.00
Day's High
39,422.00
Day's Low
38,802.00
Volume
302,328
Avg. Vol
632,476
52-wk High
43,500.00
52-wk Low
35,945.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tiger Brands appoints Noel Doyle as CFO from Aug 1
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Tiger Brands Ltd : JSE: TBS - appointment of Chief Financial Officer . Appointment of Noel Doyle into role of chief financial officer of company, with effect from Aug 1 2016 .Doyle has been chief operating officer of company since July 13 2015; served as company's acting ceo from Jan. 1 until May 9.  Full Article

Tiger Brands says to sell 51 pct stake in Ethiopia unit to EAG
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Tiger Brands Ltd : Disposal of shareholding in East African Tiger Brands Industries of Ethiopia . Decided to dispose of company's 51 pct stake in its Ethiopian business, eatbi, to its partner East Afric Group .Impact of transaction on Tiger Brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material..  Full Article

Tiger Brands says H1 total HEPS rises 14 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Tiger Brands Ltd : Group turnover. up 9% to R15,9 billion for six months ended 31 March 2016 . Six month HEPS. unchanged at 978 cents . Interim dividend per share up 7% to 363 cents . Total HEPS up 14% to 975 cents for the six months ended March 31 . Outlook for balance of year remains challenging, with downside risk to macro-economic environment .Key challenge will be to maintain volume momentum notwithstanding price increases that are currently being taken to partly offset cost pressures.  Full Article

BRIEF-Tiger brands names Swazi Tshabalala as non- executive director

* Appointment of swazi tshabalala as independent non- executive director of company with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

