TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)
536.50GBp
4:32pm IST
-2.50 (-0.46%)
539.00
538.50
538.50
534.00
83,788
1,666,055
541.50
345.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tullett Prebon announces members of TP ICAP global executive committee
Tullett Prebon Plc
Tullett Prebon EMEA CEO Angus Wink to retire immediately
Tullett Prebon Plc
Tullett says ICAP COO not to take up position of COO of TP ICAP
Tullett Prebon Plc
UK's CMA says has accepted in principle merger undertakings offered by Tullett and ICAP
UK's CMA on Tullett and ICAP deal: UK's CMA says has accepted in principle merger undertakings offered by Tullett and ICAP . Considers that proposed undertakings of Tullett and ICAP are appropriate to remedy its competition concerns, has accepted them in principle. . Before reaching a final decision, it is inviting interested parties to make their views known Source (http://bit.ly/2b0iU4T) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780). Full Article
Tullett Prebon H1 revenue up 4 pct to 430 mln stg
Tullett Prebon Plc
Tullett on track to close ICAP deal in 2016 after U.S. approval
Tullett Prebon Plc
U.S. DoJ comments on Tullett, ICAP restructure deal
U.S. DoJ : Restructuring of $1.5 billion deal between Tullett Prebon, ICAP Plc addresses the department’s concerns that the transaction . Restructuring of deal could address concerns by creating an interlocking directorate . Revised deal will provide that ICAP will not own any part of Tullett Prebon after the transaction . Revised deal will provide that ICAP will have no right to nominate a member of Tullett Prebon’S board of directors Further company coverage: [IAP.L]. Full Article
Uk's CMA says served initial enforcement order on Tullett Prebon, ICAP
Competition and Markets Authority : Uk's CMA says on June 30 served initial enforcement order on Tullett Prebon and ICAP in relation to deal for voice and hybrid broking and information units Link to source: (http://bit.ly/29FBdA3) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
IG Group appoints Paul Mainwaring as CFO designate
IG Group Holdings Plc
Tullett says remains confident for CMA's clearance for ICAP deal
Tullett Prebon Plc
UPDATE 1-UK voice broker TP ICAP's first-half underlying profit rises 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its rates business.