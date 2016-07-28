Edition:
India

Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)

TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$26.49
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
109,579
52-wk High
$27.21
52-wk Low
$17.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transcontinental divests assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Transcontinental Inc : Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia . Says it is selling most of its commercial printing line of business operated from its Transcontinental Dartmouth plant to Advocate Printing and Publishing Company Limited . Plant closure will result in about 55 layoffs . Closure of Transcontinental Dartmouth plant located at 140 Joseph Zatzman Drive in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, by mid-August 2016 .Will continue to serve customers in Atlantic Canada for retail flyers, newspapers and some specific commercial products.  Full Article

Transcontinental says acquired Robbie Manufacturing
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Transcontinental Inc :Acquired robbie manufacturing.  Full Article

Transcontinental qtrly adj earnings per share $0.44
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Transcontinental Inc : Flyer Printing Volume Is Expected To Remain Relatively Stable During Second Half Of 2016 . In Media Sector, Impact Of Transformation Of Advertising Market To Continue To Affect Newspaper Publishing In 2016 . Transcontinental Inc. Announces Its Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2016 . Q2 Revenue C$497.2 Million . Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.07 . Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share 0.44 .Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.44.  Full Article

Transcontinental to divest assets in Saskatchewan
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Transcontinental Inc : Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Saskatchewan . Sale of local newspapers is effective immediately . Closure of Saskatoon printing plant will result in loss of approximately 30 full time positions when transition period is complete . Transaction includes sale of its 13 local newspapers and associated web properties .Printing plant will remain in operation for a transition period, after which it will close.  Full Article

Transcontinental Inc says has come to an agreement with Toronto Star to print their daily newspaper for five years
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

Transcontinental Inc:Has come to an agreement with the Toronto Star to print their daily newspaper for five years, with the possibility of extension.Contract is expected to take effect in July 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Transcontinental Inc News

BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord

* Sale of its Saint-Jérôme-based weekly Journal Le Nord, as well as its related web property, to Journal Le Nord inc.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More TCLa.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials