Transcontinental divests assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Transcontinental Inc : Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia . Says it is selling most of its commercial printing line of business operated from its Transcontinental Dartmouth plant to Advocate Printing and Publishing Company Limited . Plant closure will result in about 55 layoffs . Closure of Transcontinental Dartmouth plant located at 140 Joseph Zatzman Drive in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, by mid-August 2016 .Will continue to serve customers in Atlantic Canada for retail flyers, newspapers and some specific commercial products.

Transcontinental says acquired Robbie Manufacturing

Transcontinental Inc :Acquired robbie manufacturing.

Transcontinental qtrly adj earnings per share $0.44

Transcontinental Inc : Flyer Printing Volume Is Expected To Remain Relatively Stable During Second Half Of 2016 . In Media Sector, Impact Of Transformation Of Advertising Market To Continue To Affect Newspaper Publishing In 2016 . Transcontinental Inc. Announces Its Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2016 . Q2 Revenue C$497.2 Million . Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.07 . Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share 0.44 .Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.44.

Transcontinental to divest assets in Saskatchewan

Transcontinental Inc : Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Saskatchewan . Sale of local newspapers is effective immediately . Closure of Saskatoon printing plant will result in loss of approximately 30 full time positions when transition period is complete . Transaction includes sale of its 13 local newspapers and associated web properties .Printing plant will remain in operation for a transition period, after which it will close.

Transcontinental Inc says has come to an agreement with Toronto Star to print their daily newspaper for five years

Transcontinental Inc:Has come to an agreement with the Toronto Star to print their daily newspaper for five years, with the possibility of extension.Contract is expected to take effect in July 2016.