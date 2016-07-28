Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Transcontinental divests assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Transcontinental says acquired Robbie Manufacturing
Transcontinental qtrly adj earnings per share $0.44
Transcontinental to divest assets in Saskatchewan
Transcontinental Inc:Has come to an agreement with the Toronto Star to print their daily newspaper for five years, with the possibility of extension.Contract is expected to take effect in July 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord
* Sale of its Saint-Jérôme-based weekly Journal Le Nord, as well as its related web property, to Journal Le Nord inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: