Tricon Capital Group posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.13

Tricon Capital Group Inc : Tricon Capital Group announces Q2 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.13 . adjusted basic earnings per share,adjusted diluted earnings per share for q2 2016 decreased by 29 pct and 21 pct to $0.12 and $0.11 respectively . Second-Quarter assets under management ("AUM") increased by 27 pct year-over-year to $3.0 billion (C$3.8 billion) .Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tricon Capital reports adjusted Q1 EPS of 13 cents

Tricon Capital Group Inc : Says assets under management ("aum") increased by 26% year-over-year to $2.8 billion at quarter end . Says adjusted ebitda decreased by $9.1 million or 25% to $26.8 million for q1 2016 . Says adjusted adjusted diluted earnings per share for q1 2016 decreased by 38% to $0.13 .Tricon capital group announces strong q1 2016 results.

Tricon Capital Group Inc says dividend increase

Tricon Capital Group Inc:Says dividend of six and one half cents per share in Canadian dollars.Payable on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31.