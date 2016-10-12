Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal okays JMR-Transaction Capital deal

Competition Tribunal: Tribunal has unconditionally approved a merger between JMR Holdings and Transaction Capital Ltd . Approved without conditions merger between Growthpoint Properties Ltd and Romed Properties Pty Ltd Further company coverage: [TCPJ.J][GRTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Transaction Capital says Ronen Goldstein appointed financial director

Transaction Capital Ltd : Ronen Goldstein will be appointed as financial director of transaction capital .CFO Mark Herskovits will fulfil role of head of capital markets for transaction capital group.

Transaction Capital says H1 HEPS up 20 pct

Transaction Capital Ltd : Headline earnings per share up 20% to 37.0 cents . Headline earnings up 19% to R210 million for half year ended 31 march 2016 . Interim dividend up 20% to 12 cents per share .Management believes that it is well positioned to achieve continued growth in medium term..