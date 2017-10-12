Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech‍​.Tata Consultancy Services exec says positive about retail but difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen.Tata Consultancy Services exec says not seeing massive changes in demand environment.Tata Consultancy Services exec says there is some softness but overall demand stable for IT services.Tata Consultancy Services exec says India business has been flat this quarter, expect it to be better going forward.

India's Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services :Sept quarter consol net profit 64.46 billion rupees versus 65.86 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 63.06 billion rupees.Declared interim dividend of 7 rupees per share‍​.Sept quarter consol income from operations 305.41 billion rupees versus 292.84 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross employee addition of 15,868 employees.Sept quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.3 percent.Sept quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1 ; 6 clients each added in $50 million +, $20 million+ and $10 million+ revenue bands.

Tata Consultancy Services partners with Nexperia B.V.

May 25 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Says Nexperia partners with TCS to build its digital core.

Tata Consultancy Services to consider buyback of shares

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Says board to consider buyback of equity shares.

Tata Consultancy Services says co doesn't see specific headwind in BFSI sector

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd : Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says UK banking and financial business sector has done very well . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says continue to win market share in banking and financial sector, don't see a specific headwind . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says don't see specific negative impact of U.S. Election results irrespective of outcome . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says no impact of brexit on company . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says co hasn't deferred any investment plans Further company coverage: [TCS.NS] (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ;)).

Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr gross employee addition of 22,665 employees

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd : Sept quarter gross employee addition of 22,665 employees . Says growing uncertainities in environment creating caution among customers . Says growing uncertainities resulted in holdbacks in discretionary spending this quarter .Says volatility in markets like India and Latin America also muted revenue growth in quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd : Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says IFRS Q2 FY17 revenue at INR 292.84 billion up 7.8% y-o-y . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says IFRS Q2 FY17 net profit at INR 65.86 billion up 8.8% y-o-y . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says Ind AS Q2 FY17 revenue at INR 292.84 billion up 7.8% y-o-y . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says Ind AS Q2 FY17 net profit at INR 65.86 billion up 8.4% y-o-y . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 62.93 billion rupees .India's TCS -consol net profit attributable to shareholders in sept quarter last year was INR 60.73 billion as per Ind-AS;consol income from operations was INR 271.65 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services Sept qtr attrition rate (LTM) 12.9 pct including BPS

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd : Tata Consultancy Services Ltd - sept quarter attrition rate (LTM) was at 12.9 percent including BPS . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd - sept quarter attrition rate (LTM) was at 11.9 percent in IT services . Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says "it has been an 'unusual Q2' for TCS" .Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says sets interim dividend of 6.50 rupees per share.

Tata Consultancy Services develops digital solutions to connect LEDs to GE's Predix

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd : Developed digital solutions to connect LEDs to GE's Predix operating system for industrial internet .

Tata Consultancy Services and JetBlue expand strategic partnership

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd : Tata Consultancy Services and JetBlue expand strategic relationship to further drive airline innovation . As part of expanded relationship, JetBlue can benefit from TCS' coin (co-innovation) network . Will expand innovation centre in Pune over next 2 years .