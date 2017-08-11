Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Trican reports Q2 net income per share $0.03
Trican Well Service qtrly loss per share $0.26
Trican Well Service raises size of public offering to 37.5 mln shares
Trican Well Service announces $40 mln bought deal financing
Trican Well Service Ltd: Trican Well Service reaches agreement for sale of its completion tools business for CAD$53.5 million . Total consideration payable to Trican consist of cash consideration of C$30 million and share consideration totaling C$23.5 million . Entered agreement with units of National Oilwell Varco for sale of Trican's completion tools business .Intends to use net cash proceeds from transaction to reduce its outstanding debt. Full Article
Trican Well Service Ltd in negotiations for sale of United States Pressure Pumping Business
Trican Well Service Ltd:Announces that it is in negotiations with Keane Group for the sale of Trican's United States pressure pumping business.Based upon the terms and conditions currently being discussed, management believes the offered price represents fair value for the business and that the sale of this business would be in the best interest of shareholders if acceptable terms and conditions can be negotiated. Full Article
* Trican Well Service Ltd. announces executive management changes