Teck Resources says co, Metis Local 1909 sign project agreement

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd ::Metis Local 1909 and Teck sign project agreement.Signing of a participation agreement for Teck's proposed frontier oil sands project​.Agreement will be implemented through a joint cooperative implementation committee​.Co, Metis Local 1909​ ‍announced signing of a participation agreement for Teck's proposed frontier oil sands project.

Teck Resources provides update on Waneta dam sale

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO::Teck Resources Ltd - BC Hydro has exercised right of first offer to buy co's two-thirds interest in Waneta dam, British Columbia, Canada, for $1.2 billion cash.No material changes to commercial terms of previously announced waneta purchase agreement between fortis inc and teck.Says Teck expects to realize a net book gain of approximately $800 million on closing.

Teck announces acquisition of securities of Jet Gold

Teck Resources Ltd : Teck announces acquisition of securities of jet gold . Acquired 8,333,333 common shares, of Jet Corp and a $389,117 principal amount convertible debenture of Jet Gold Corp .Jet gold issued securities in satisfaction of $889,117 of indebtedness owing to a Teck subsidiary.

Teck Resources says no urgency to sell infrastructure assets - CEO

Teck Resources Ltd :Still weighing possible sale of infrastructure assets like Waneta dam, Neptune port but no urgency or pressure - Chief Executive Donald Lindsay.

Teck Resources announces early results of cash tender offers

Teck Resources : Increased aggregate maximum principal amount of notes that may be accepted for purchase in tender offers from us$1 billion to us$1.25 billion .Teck announces early results of cash tender offers.

Teck says priced US$1.25 billion of 5 and 8-year notes

Teck Resources Ltd : Five-Year notes will bear interest at rate of 8.000% per annum . Eight-Year notes will bear interest at rate of 8.500% per annum and will be callable on or after June 1, 2019 . Expects to receive aggregate net proceeds of approximately US$1.23 billion from offering .Teck announces pricing of US$1.25 billion of 5 and 8-year notes.

Teck Resources announces amendment to $1.2 bln credit facility

Teck Resources Ltd : To extend maturity of its us$1.2 billion revolving credit facility from june 2017 to june 2019 . Lenders holding commitments of us$200 million declined to extend and as a result size of facility will reduce to us$1 billion in june 2017 . Has agreed to certain amendments to credit facility and has also agreed to provide guarantees for benefit of credit facility .Teck announces amendment to us$1.2 billion credit facility.

Teck Resources announces $1 bln note offering

Teck Resources Ltd : Teck resources ltd says that it has commenced an offering of US$1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes . Intends to use proceeds to fund previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash up to $1 billion amount of notes due 2017 . Intends to use proceeds to also fund tender offers to purchase up to 3.850% notes due 2017, notes due 2018 and notes due 2019 .Teck announces proposed private placement of notes.

Teck Resources Ltd says water containing metals spilled at Canada plant - Reuters News

Teck Resources Ltd:Teck Resources said water containing metals had spilled at its Trail smelting and refining plant in British Columbia on Wednesday, with some discharge possibly flowing into a nearby creek. - RTRS.Teck said it believed the spill, which lasted 15-20 minutes at the zinc and lead plant, was caused by a break in a line carrying runoff water from a landfill to the on-site water treatment facility."A quantity of the water may have entered nearby Stoney Creek," Teck said in a news release, noting there was no risk to human health.It did not provide an estimate for the volume of the spill. The miner said it would assess the potential environmental impact.

Teck Resources Ltd to slash 1000 more jobs, cut spending - Reuters

Teck Resources Ltd:Teck Resources Ltd said it would cut an additional 1,000 jobs and reduce total spending in response to persistent low commodity prices - RTRS.The miner said it would achieve a reduction of $650 million in total spending in 2016 through $350 million in capital spending cuts and $300 million in operating cost savings - RTRS.Teck Resources plans to eliminate jobs across its global offices, including senior management positions, it said in a statement on Tuesday - RTRS.