Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd (TEEC.NS)

TEEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

348.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.90 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs353.15
Open
Rs350.15
Day's High
Rs353.45
Day's Low
Rs344.00
Volume
21,694
Avg. Vol
55,078
52-wk High
Rs438.90
52-wk Low
Rs242.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Techno Electric & Engineering Co Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 408.9 million rupees versus 296 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol net sales 3.54 billion rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Techno Electric & Engineering gets members' nod for 1:1 bonus issue
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Techno Electric and Engineering seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Techno Electric and Engineering to consider bonus issue
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Board to consider bonus issue .  Full Article

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Techno Electric and Engineering March-qtr consol profit rises

May 26 India's Techno Electric And Engineering Company Ltd

