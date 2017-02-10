Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd (TEEC.NS)
TEEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
348.25INR
23 Oct 2017
348.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.90 (-1.39%)
Rs-4.90 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs353.15
Rs353.15
Open
Rs350.15
Rs350.15
Day's High
Rs353.45
Rs353.45
Day's Low
Rs344.00
Rs344.00
Volume
21,694
21,694
Avg. Vol
55,078
55,078
52-wk High
Rs438.90
Rs438.90
52-wk Low
Rs242.50
Rs242.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Techno Electric & Engineering Co Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Techno Electric & Engineering gets members' nod for 1:1 bonus issue
Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd
Techno Electric and Engineering seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd
Techno Electric and Engineering to consider bonus issue
Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd
BRIEF-India's Techno Electric and Engineering March-qtr consol profit rises
May 26 India's Techno Electric And Engineering Company Ltd