Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Techno Electric & Engineering Co Dec-qtr consol profit rises

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 408.9 million rupees versus 296 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol net sales 3.54 billion rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees year ago.

Techno Electric & Engineering gets members' nod for 1:1 bonus issue

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

Techno Electric and Engineering seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

Techno Electric and Engineering to consider bonus issue

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Board to consider bonus issue .