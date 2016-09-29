Edition:
India

Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)

TEF.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

8.84EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€8.86
Open
€8.88
Day's High
€8.92
Day's Low
€8.81
Volume
8,138,729
Avg. Vol
12,540,252
52-wk High
€10.63
52-wk Low
€7.61

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telefonica mulls reducing size or delaying Telxius listing - Bloomberg
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Bloomberg says: Spain's Telefonica is considering lowering the price, reducing the size or delaying the listing of its telecoms masts business Telxius .Telefonica said on Tuesday it would raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from the listing of 36 percent of the unit's shares, which it priced at between 12 and 15 euros each..  Full Article

Spain's Telefonica says to cancel shares worth 1.5 pct of capital
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Spain's Telefonica : Says to cancel shares worth 1.5 percent of share capital Further company coverage: [TEF.MC] (Reporting by Madrid newsroom).  Full Article

Euskaltel reaches deal with Telxius to use its telecom towers in Spain
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Euskaltel SA : Reaches deal with Telxius, a company from Telefonica group, to use its 11,000 telecom towers . The deal will allow Euskaltel to expand its network of telecommunication sites in the Basque Country and Galicia Further company coverage: [EKTL.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Bluelinea participates in STARR alongside CEA TECH and Telefonica
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Bluelinea SA : Participation in European collaborative program STARR alongside CEA TECH and Telefonica .Program dedicated to the support at home of survivors of a cerebral vascular accident.  Full Article

Spain's Telefonica says to reconsolidate UK unit O2
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Spain's Telefonica : Says will fully reconsolidate British unit o2 when it reports Q2 earnings in July . Says still exploring options for O2, will implement them when market conditions allow Further company coverage: [TEF.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).  Full Article

Spain's Telefonica and ZTE Corp to jointly develop 5G technology
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

ZTE Corp : Spain's Telefonica and ZTE Corporation sign memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop 5G technology Further company coverage: [TEF.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Vodafone CEO says focusing on improvement in UK customer service
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Vodafone : Shares up 2.2 after full-year results, issues in-line guidance . Ceo vittorio colao says focusing on improvement in uk customer service, back to full strength in h2 . Ceo colao says european commission didn't have any option but to block o2-three merger in uk . Ceo says o2-three decision will have no ramifications on wider european consolidation . Ceo vittorio colao says will continue with organic plan in uk, but "will watch what's going on" in market regarding m&a Further company coverage: [VOD.L] (Reporting By London Bureau) ((uk.online@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Prisa closes sale of DTS to Telefonica at 725 million euros
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Promotora de Informaciones SA :Says closes sale of its stake in Distribuidora de Television Digital SA (DTS) to Telefonica de Contenidos at final price of 724.6 million euros.  Full Article

Telefonica says to reflect on future of business in Britain
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Telefonica Sa : Telefonica says to enter period of reflection on future of business in Britain. . 'After receiving the decision of the regulator, we will now enter a period of reflexion to decide what is the future of our business in the United Kingdom," said Telefonica Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete. . The European Union on Wednesday blocked CK Hutchison Holdings' <0001.HK> bid to buy O2 UK from Telefonica. [ID:nL5N1882OO] Further company coverage: [TEF.MC] (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett) ((sonya.dowsett@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Apax Partners,CVC Capital Partners, KKR examining bid for Telefonica's O2 unit- Sky News
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

:Apax Partners,CVC Capital Partners and KKR are examining possible bid for Telefonica's O2 unit - Sky News.  Full Article

Telefonica SA News

Photo

Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico

Experimental communications balloons provided by Alphabet Inc in collaboration with AT&T Inc will allow some of the carrier's customers in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico to send texts and access critical information on the internet, Alphabet said on Friday.

» More TEF.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials