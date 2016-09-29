Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telefonica mulls reducing size or delaying Telxius listing - Bloomberg

Bloomberg says: Spain's Telefonica is considering lowering the price, reducing the size or delaying the listing of its telecoms masts business Telxius .Telefonica said on Tuesday it would raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from the listing of 36 percent of the unit's shares, which it priced at between 12 and 15 euros each..

Spain's Telefonica says to cancel shares worth 1.5 pct of capital

Spain's Telefonica : Says to cancel shares worth 1.5 percent of share capital Further company coverage: [TEF.MC] (Reporting by Madrid newsroom).

Euskaltel reaches deal with Telxius to use its telecom towers in Spain

Euskaltel SA : Reaches deal with Telxius, a company from Telefonica group, to use its 11,000 telecom towers . The deal will allow Euskaltel to expand its network of telecommunication sites in the Basque Country and Galicia Further company coverage: [EKTL.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Bluelinea participates in STARR alongside CEA TECH and Telefonica

Bluelinea SA : Participation in European collaborative program STARR alongside CEA TECH and Telefonica .Program dedicated to the support at home of survivors of a cerebral vascular accident.

Spain's Telefonica says to reconsolidate UK unit O2

Spain's Telefonica : Says will fully reconsolidate British unit o2 when it reports Q2 earnings in July . Says still exploring options for O2, will implement them when market conditions allow Further company coverage: [TEF.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Spain's Telefonica and ZTE Corp to jointly develop 5G technology

ZTE Corp : Spain's Telefonica and ZTE Corporation sign memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop 5G technology Further company coverage: [TEF.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Vodafone CEO says focusing on improvement in UK customer service

Vodafone : Shares up 2.2 after full-year results, issues in-line guidance . Ceo vittorio colao says focusing on improvement in uk customer service, back to full strength in h2 . Ceo colao says european commission didn't have any option but to block o2-three merger in uk . Ceo says o2-three decision will have no ramifications on wider european consolidation . Ceo vittorio colao says will continue with organic plan in uk, but "will watch what's going on" in market regarding m&a Further company coverage: [VOD.L] (Reporting By London Bureau) ((uk.online@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 7717;)).

Prisa closes sale of DTS to Telefonica at 725 million euros

Promotora de Informaciones SA :Says closes sale of its stake in Distribuidora de Television Digital SA (DTS) to Telefonica de Contenidos at final price of 724.6 million euros.

Telefonica says to reflect on future of business in Britain

Telefonica Sa : Telefonica says to enter period of reflection on future of business in Britain. . 'After receiving the decision of the regulator, we will now enter a period of reflexion to decide what is the future of our business in the United Kingdom," said Telefonica Chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete. . The European Union on Wednesday blocked CK Hutchison Holdings' <0001.HK> bid to buy O2 UK from Telefonica. [ID:nL5N1882OO] Further company coverage: [TEF.MC] (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett) ((sonya.dowsett@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Apax Partners,CVC Capital Partners, KKR examining bid for Telefonica's O2 unit- Sky News

:Apax Partners,CVC Capital Partners and KKR are examining possible bid for Telefonica's O2 unit - Sky News.