Tag Immobilien Ag : TAG Immobilien AG lifts ffo forecast for financial year 2016 . FFO of eur 23.3 m in q2 2016 and eur 44.9 m in h1 2016 . FFO forecast for 2016 financial year can already be increased significantly by around 10% from previously eur 84-85 m to eur 92-93 m .Lifts FFO forecast for financial year 2016.

TAG Immobilien AG : Says FFO of eur 21.6 million . Says like for like rental growth rises to 3.8% p.a. At 31 march 2016 . Says vacancy across total portfolio further reduced from 8.2% at beginning of year to 7.6% in April 2016 . Says NAV per share increased to eur 10.76 . Says dividend payout of eur 0.55 per share planned for June 2016 . Says rental revenue totalled eur 67.7 million in Q1 2016, up from eur 65.9 million in preceding quarter .Reuters poll average for tag immobilien Q1 rental income was 67.1 million eur, FFO 20.6 million eur.

TAG Immobilien AG:Private placement of 5,000,000 treasury shares in ABB transaction with discount of 3.6 pct to closing price of 12.09 euros per 16 March 2016​.Gross proceeds to company of about 58.3 million euros.Price of placement shares was set at 11.65 euros per share which represents 3.6 pct discount.

TAG Immobilien AG:To sell up to 5 million treasury shares.Intends to use proceeds from placement for general and corporate purposes as well as for potential property acquisitions​.Placement will start immediately and is expected to end before March 17's stock market opening​.

TAG Immobilien AG:FFO guidance for FY 2016 of around 84.0 million euros to 85.0 million euros confirmed.For the 2015 financial year, an increase in the dividend to 0.55 euros is planned.Says ‍dividend is to be further increased to 0.57 euros per share for 2016 financial year​.

TAG Immobilien AG:Acquires 1,000 new residential units in Saxony - increasing its real estate portfolio to 80,000 units in total.