463.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.75 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs458.35
Open
Rs457.00
Day's High
Rs465.00
Day's Low
Rs453.70
Volume
1,319,264
Avg. Vol
2,023,807
52-wk High
Rs515.25
52-wk Low
Rs356.65

Stockmann transfers part of its ict activities to Tech Mahindra
Wednesday, 2 Nov 2016 

Stockmann Oyj Abp : Transfers part of its ICT activities to Tech Mahindra . 33 of Stockmann's current ict employees are planned to transfer to Tech Mahindra on Jan. 1 2017 . Target of planned changes is to reduce Stockmann's ICT costs by about 4 million euros ($4.4 million) annually from 2018 onwards. .Has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with Tech Mahindra to produce part of Stockmann's ICT services.  Full Article

Tech Mahindra says FCA approves co's acquisition of Target Group
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Tech Mahindra Ltd : Fca approves Tech Mahindra acquisition of target group . Transaction will see current management team remain in business .  Full Article

Tech Mahindra June-qtr profit up about 28 pct
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Tech Mahindra Ltd : June-quarter profit 7.97 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 7.34 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 69.21 billion rupees . Consol profit after tax in June quarter last year was 6.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 62.94 billion rupees . The profit alert was initially sourced from TV and later confirmed from a release on NSE .  Full Article

Tech Mahindra acquires Bio Agency
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Tech Mahindra Ltd : Acquisition of a UK company - Tech Mahindra acquires digital change agents®: the bio agency . Consideration is enterprise value of GBP 40 million plus surplus cash not exceeding GBP 5 million as at completion date . Consideration would be cash .  Full Article

Tech Mahindra to buy Target Group
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Tech Mahindra Ltd : To buy target group, valuation is at enterprise value of GBP 112 million plus adjustment for surplus cash of upto GBP 8 million . Tech mahindra -co to pay upto GBP 64 million upfront and 2017 deferrred consideration upto GBP 16.28 million . Will also pay back GBP 17.1 million on account of loan notes at closing .  Full Article

Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit up about 90 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Tech Mahindra Ltd : Recommended dividend of 12 rupees per share . Says March-quarter consol net profit 8.97 billion rupees versus profit of 4.72 billion rupees year ago . India's Tech Mahindra Ltd says March-quarter consol income from operations 68.84 billion rupees versus 61.17 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol net profit was 7.43 billion rupees .  Full Article

MEDIA-India's Tech Mahindra files insolvency petitions against Reliance Communications - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

