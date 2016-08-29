Texton Property Fund Ltd : Fy distribution per share up 9,4 pct 103,68 cents (2015: 94,77) . Fy net tangible asset value down 4,1pct . Fy net property income up 41,3pct at r 400,7 million (2015: r283,5 million) . Fy gross lettable area up 22,6 pct 427 831m2 (2015: 349 051m2) .Loan to value ratio down 37,2 pct (2015: r38,8%).