Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF.TO)

TF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.53
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
53,365
52-wk High
$9.58
52-wk Low
$8.06

Timbercreek announces dividend reinvestment plan
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Timbercreek Financial Corp : Timbercreek Financial announces dividend reinvestment plan .Timbercreek Financial announces dividend reinvestment plan.  Full Article

Timbercreek Q1 earnings per share remained constant at $0.15
Saturday, 14 May 2016 

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp : Qtrly earnings per share remained constant at $0.15 . Timbercreek senior mortgage investment corp qtrly net interest income of $7.4 million up 1.5% from $7.3 million . Q1 earnings per share remained constant at $0.15 .Timbercreek senior mortgage investment corporation announces 2016 first quarter results.  Full Article

Timbercreek Mic and Timbercreek Senior Mic to amalgamate to become Timbercreek financial Corp
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp : Timbercreek mic and timbercreek senior mic announce merger . Co, tsmic executed amended credit agreement for a $350 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders . Timbercreek financial is targeting an eps of approximately $0.72 1 on a stabilized basis over next 12 months . Tmic and tsmic will amalgamate to become timbercreek financial corp . Each tsmic shareholder will receive 1.035 tf shares for each tsmic share held . Before effective time of deal, tmic, tsmic will terminate respective agreements with timbercreek asset management inc . To combine with tsmic and create non-bank commercial real estate lender with a book value of about $650 million . Each tmic shareholder receiving 1 share of timbercreek financial for each tmic share held . Timbercreek mortgage investment corp sees book value and earnings per share accretion from deal .Tmic and tsmic each formed a special committee of directors to review and consider proposed transactions.  Full Article

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp declares March 2016 dividend
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp:Board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 per common share.Dividend will be paid on April 15 to holders of common shares of record date as on March 31.  Full Article

