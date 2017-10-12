Edition:
Television Francaise 1 SA (TFFP.PA)

TFFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€13.18
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
259,928
52-wk High
€13.43
52-wk Low
€7.82

TF1 announces TF1 Publicite's new contract with Discovery Communications
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TF1 :TF1 PUBLICITE NEW ADVERTISING CONTRACT WITH DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY, 1 2018‍​.  Full Article

TF1 CEO says ad market stable since end of August
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

:TF1 CEO Gilles Pelisson says advertising market has been stable since the end of August.  Full Article

Partnership between TF1 and Wibbitz
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Tf1 : Announces partnership between TF1 group and Wibbitz .Group has chosen text-to-video solution proposed by wibbitz..  Full Article

TF1 Q2 net attributable profit declines to 12.5 million euros
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Television Francaise SA 1 : Q2 net profit attributable to group EUR 12.5 million ($13.76 million) versus EUR 28.3 million year ago . Q2 current operating income EUR 42.7 million versus EUR 69.2 million year ago .Q2 revenue EUR 543.3 million versus EUR 505.6 million year ago.  Full Article

TF1 launches investment vehicle for start-ups
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Television Francaise 1 SA : Creates 'One Innovation' investment vehicle for start-ups Further company coverage: [TFFP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).  Full Article

Tf1 now owns 100 pct of TMC and Monaco becomes TF1 shareholder
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Television Francaise 1 SA : TF1 owns 100 pct of TMC and Monaco becomes a shareholder of TF1 .Principality of Monaco will hold a 1.1 pct equity interest in TF1.  Full Article

Television Francaise 1 unit e-TF1 acquires majority stake in Bonzaï Digital
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Television Francaise 1 SA:Wholly owned e-TF1 invests in Bonzaï Digital to get majority stake.  Full Article

Television Francaise 1 proposes FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Television Francaise 1 SA:To propose FY 2015 dividend of 0.80 euros per share.  Full Article

Television Francaise 1 acquires 70 pct of the Newen group‍​
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 

Television Francaise 1 SA:TF1 acquires 70% of the Newen Group.Acquisition follows after obtaining all clearance.  Full Article

Television Francaise 1 acquires from FIFA rights for four major competitions
Thursday, 14 Jan 2016 

Television Francaise 1 SA:Acquires from FIFA a set of rights for the next four major competitions in world football‍​, namely FIFA World Cup 2018 and 2022, Women's World Cup 2019 and Confederation Cup 2017b.  Full Article

REFILE-Motor racing-Formula One agrees free-to-air deal with France's TF1

LONDON, Sept 13 Formula One announced a limited three-year free-to-air deal with France's TF1 television on Wednesday that will include the broadcaster's home race next year as well as the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

