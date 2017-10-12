Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TF1 announces TF1 Publicite's new contract with Discovery Communications

Oct 12 (Reuters) - TF1 :TF1 PUBLICITE NEW ADVERTISING CONTRACT WITH DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY, 1 2018‍​.

TF1 CEO says ad market stable since end of August

:TF1 CEO Gilles Pelisson says advertising market has been stable since the end of August.

Partnership between TF1 and Wibbitz

Tf1 : Announces partnership between TF1 group and Wibbitz .Group has chosen text-to-video solution proposed by wibbitz..

TF1 Q2 net attributable profit declines to 12.5 million euros

Television Francaise SA 1 : Q2 net profit attributable to group EUR 12.5 million ($13.76 million) versus EUR 28.3 million year ago . Q2 current operating income EUR 42.7 million versus EUR 69.2 million year ago .Q2 revenue EUR 543.3 million versus EUR 505.6 million year ago.

TF1 launches investment vehicle for start-ups

Television Francaise 1 SA : Creates 'One Innovation' investment vehicle for start-ups Further company coverage: [TFFP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Tf1 now owns 100 pct of TMC and Monaco becomes TF1 shareholder

Television Francaise 1 SA : TF1 owns 100 pct of TMC and Monaco becomes a shareholder of TF1 .Principality of Monaco will hold a 1.1 pct equity interest in TF1.

Television Francaise 1 unit e-TF1 acquires majority stake in Bonzaï Digital

Television Francaise 1 SA:Wholly owned e-TF1 invests in Bonzaï Digital to get majority stake.

Television Francaise 1 proposes FY 2015 dividend

Television Francaise 1 SA:To propose FY 2015 dividend of 0.80 euros per share.

Television Francaise 1 acquires 70 pct of the Newen group‍​

Television Francaise 1 SA:TF1 acquires 70% of the Newen Group.Acquisition follows after obtaining all clearance.

Television Francaise 1 acquires from FIFA rights for four major competitions

Television Francaise 1 SA:Acquires from FIFA a set of rights for the next four major competitions in world football‍​, namely FIFA World Cup 2018 and 2022, Women's World Cup 2019 and Confederation Cup 2017b.