Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Foschini says FY HEPS up 4.1 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd :FY group turnover up 11,6% (constant currency +14.3%)to R23.5 billion (TFG africa*: +8,0%).FY headline earnings per share excluding acquisition costs up 4.1% (constant currency +5.7%) to 1099.2 cents.Final dividend of 400 cents per share, total dividend of 720 cents per share - a 4.2% increase.Net bad debt reduces by 5.4%.Gross margin for year remained broadly consistent in all merchandise categories..Political and economic uncertainty continues to cloud outlook for domestic as well as global economy.

Foschini acquires Australia-based Retail Apparel Group

May 25 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd::Acquisition Of Australian speciality menswear apparel retailer, Retail Apparel Group .Acquisition consideration is capped at lower of 7 times RAG's audited normalised EBITDA for year ending June 2017 and A$302.5 million.Consideration will be settled in cash.Expected purchase price has been hedged.Expected to consolidate approximately 8 months of RAG's trading performance in its 31 March 2018 results.Inclusion of RAG's trading results is expected to have a positive impact on TFG's earnings for 2018 financial year.Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive in first year of inclusion for TFG.

Foschini says 5-months sales growth 17,2 pct

Foschini Group Ltd : Group produced a good result for year with total retail sales growth of 31,2 pct- CEO . Excluding impact of phase eight, group achieved retail sales growth of 11,6% with comparable sales growth of 5,7 pct-CEO . Heps from continuing operations, excluding once-off acquisition costs increased by 17,6 pct to 1 055,8 cents per share from 897,9 cents per share . Outlook for south african economy remains challenging with muted growth prospects, expected higher inflation and interest rates, currency volatility and continued political uncertainty . We will continue to open new stores and anticipate increasing trading space by approximately 6 pct in sub-saharan africa in current year . Total sales growth for first five months of this financial year is 17,2 pct including our international division .Estimate loss to creditworthy turnover to be approximately r300 million for this period.

Foschini Group says group turnover for the year up 31.2 pct

Foschini Group Ltd : Reviewed preliminary condensed consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Fy group turnover up 31,2% to r21,1 billion (excluding phase eight: 11,6%) . Fy headline earnings per share from continuing operations (excluding once-off acquisition costs) up 17,6% to 1 055,8 cents . Final distribution of 385,0 cents per share - an 18,5% increase . Outlook for both global and domestic economy remains challenging and uncertain .Remain concerned about impact of introduction of affordability regulations on our ability to open new accounts.

Foschini Group sees FY HEPS from cont ops 30-40 pct higher

Foschini Group Ltd : Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations between 984 and 1 060 cents per share versus 757.1 cents per share year ago .Excluding once-off acquisition costs, sees HEPS from continuing operations for FY to be between 15 pct and 20 pct higher than prior year.