TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)

TFII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

31.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$31.96
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
192,384
52-wk High
$35.83
52-wk Low
$26.35

Latest Key Developments

TransForce announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

TransForce Inc : TransForce announces renewal of normal course issuer bid . Under NCIB, as renewed, transforce may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 6 million common shares .To enter into automatic share purchase plan with National Bank Financial to allow purchases under NCIB during co's "black-out" periods.  Full Article

Transforce reports Q2 revenue of C$903.9 mln
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Transforce Inc : Transforce announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.61 from continuing operations . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 from continuing operations .Q2 revenue c$903.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$986.5 million.  Full Article

Transforce announces new position of vice-president, mergers & acquisition
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Transforce Inc :Transforce announces new position of vice-president, mergers & acquisition.  Full Article

TransForce Inc declares quarterly dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

TransForce Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per outstanding common share of its capital payable on April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2016.  Full Article

TransForce Inc declares quarterly dividend
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 

TransForce Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per outstanding common share of its capital payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.  Full Article

TransForce Inc's Transport Corporation of America acquires Optimal Freight LLc
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

TransForce Inc's Transport Corporation of America:Says its strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Optimal Freight, LLC.  Full Article

TFI International Inc News

BRIEF-TFI International concludes sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets

* TFI International - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties

