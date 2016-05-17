Edition:
Tegma Gestao Logistica SA (TGMA3.SA)

TGMA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

19.99BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 19.99
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
287,120
52-wk High
R$ 22.28
52-wk Low
R$ 6.63

Latest Key Developments

Tegma Gestao Logistica announces CFO change
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Tegma Gestao Logistica SA : Announced on Monday that the board received request from Luiz Otavio Pessoa da Silva to resign from the CFO position . Luiz Otavio Pessoa da Silva will keep working in the company until May 31 .Ramon Perez Arias Filho was indicated for the new CFO position, appointment to be confirmed at the board meeting.  Full Article

Wellington Management Group LLP reduces its stake in Tegma Gestao Logistica SA to 2.7 pct
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 

Tegma Gestao Logistica SA:Says that stake of funds and client portfolios under administration of Wellington Management Group LLP in the company was reduced to 2.7 percent, corresponding to 1.8 million common shares.  Full Article

Tegma Gestao Logistica SA News

